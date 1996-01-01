Characteristics of Perfect Competition quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not a characteristic of a perfectly competitive market? Product differentiation is not a characteristic of a perfectly competitive market.

What is pure competition? Pure competition is a market structure with many buyers and sellers, identical products, and free entry and exit, where firms are price takers.

Which of the following is characteristic of a purely competitive seller's demand curve? A purely competitive seller faces a perfectly elastic (horizontal) demand curve at the market price.

Which of the following are features of a purely competitive market? Features include identical goods, many buyers and sellers, and free entry and exit.

Which one of the following best illustrates the definition of a sole proprietorship in the context of market structures? A single individual owning and operating a small business, such as a local bakery.

Which of the following characteristics does not describe a perfectly competitive market? Barriers to entry do not describe a perfectly competitive market.