Characteristics of Perfect Competition quiz #2 Flashcards

Perfect competition is characterized by all of the following except... Barriers to entry are not a characteristic of perfect competition.

An example of a perfectly competitive market would be the... The wheat market is an example of a perfectly competitive market.

The representative firm in a purely competitive industry... Faces a perfectly elastic demand curve and is a price taker.

Identical products, as well as a large number of buyers and sellers, are characteristics of a... Perfectly competitive market.

In a perfectly competitive industry, each firm... Is a price taker and cannot influence the market price.

What does free entry and exit mean in the context of perfect competition? Free entry and exit means firms can join or leave the market without significant barriers, allowing anyone to start or stop producing the good at any time.