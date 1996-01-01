Circular Flow Diagram quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Which statement is true about the circular flow diagram of an economy? It shows the continuous movement of money, goods, services, and resources between households and firms through two main markets: goods and services, and resources.

Which statement best describes the circular flow model? The circular flow model illustrates the economic interactions between households and firms, showing how money and resources circulate through markets.

Which of the following best characterizes the circular flow of income? Income flows from firms to households in exchange for resources, and from households to firms in exchange for goods and services.

Which of the following are components of the circular flow model? Households, firms, the market for goods and services, and the market for resources.

Which of the following is true according to the circular flow model? Households own the factors of production and sell them to firms, while firms produce goods and services for households.

Which of the following best describes the circular flow model? It is a simplified representation of how money, goods, services, and resources move between households and firms in an economy.