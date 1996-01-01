Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements is not true of consumers? Consumers always pay their maximum willingness to pay for a good or service is not true; they often pay less, resulting in consumer surplus.

At what point does buying in bulk stop being a wise spending choice? Buying in bulk stops being wise when the marginal benefit of additional units is less than the marginal cost or when the extra goods go unused or wasted.

Which is an example of a positive incentive for consumers? A store offering a discount on a product is a positive incentive for consumers.

How do consumers’ feelings about the economy help contribute to growth? When consumers feel confident about the economy, they are more likely to spend, increasing demand and contributing to economic growth.

Which individual is acting most like a consumer? A person purchasing groceries for personal use is acting most like a consumer.

Which of the following describes consumer surplus? Consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay and what they actually pay.