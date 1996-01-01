Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Refer to figure 4-2. What area represents producer surplus at a price of p2? The area above the supply curve and below the price p2.

Which of the following statements regarding customers for the business-to-business market is true? Business customers often have higher bargaining power and focus on value and price.

What is a result of the ad revenue companies collect from advertisers? It can allow companies to offer lower prices or free services, increasing consumer surplus.

Which of the following situations will benefit lenders of fixed interest rate loans? When inflation is lower than expected, the real value of repayments is higher.

The consumer price index measures which of the following? The average change in prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services.

Which of the following firms most likely has the lowest bargaining power as a buyer? A small firm purchasing from a monopoly supplier.