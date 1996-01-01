Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following would be most likely to increase consumption spending? An increase in consumer confidence or disposable income.

Which of the following statements is true regarding the leverage of supply chain savings? Supply chain savings can allow firms to lower prices and increase consumer surplus.

If consumers cannot resell products, what is the impact on consumer surplus? Consumer surplus is unaffected; it is based on willingness to pay versus price paid.

Which of the following is an example of consumption saving? Buying a product on sale and saving the difference.

Which of the following is a demand-increasing factor in the health care market? An increase in consumer income or population.

How is the economic surplus generated by a decision calculated? By subtracting the total cost from the total benefit.