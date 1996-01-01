Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #3 Flashcards
Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #3
Which of the following would be most likely to increase consumption spending?
An increase in consumer confidence or disposable income.Which of the following statements is true regarding the leverage of supply chain savings?
Supply chain savings can allow firms to lower prices and increase consumer surplus.If consumers cannot resell products, what is the impact on consumer surplus?
Consumer surplus is unaffected; it is based on willingness to pay versus price paid.Which of the following is an example of consumption saving?
Buying a product on sale and saving the difference.Which of the following is a demand-increasing factor in the health care market?
An increase in consumer income or population.How is the economic surplus generated by a decision calculated?
By subtracting the total cost from the total benefit.Which of these is an example of a price?
$10 for a movie ticket.Which of the following pairs of goods are probably complements?
Peanut butter and jelly.What happens when two goods are complements?
An increase in the price of one decreases the demand for the other.What is considered a good price judgment?
When the perceived benefit exceeds the price paid, resulting in consumer surplus.The customer’s view of price can be described by which of the following equations?
Perceived value minus price paid.Which of the following is true about Red Bull’s price in relation to its promotional efforts?
Red Bull uses premium pricing to signal high value, supported by strong promotion.Which of the following best defines consumer surplus?
The difference between a consumer's willingness to pay and the actual price paid.Which of the items is most likely to be a complement to coffee?
Cream or sugar.What percentage of individuals that adopt a product can be classified as lagging adopters?
About 16% (laggards in the diffusion of innovation model).The highest percentage of retail sales is through what channel?
Brick-and-mortar (physical) stores.Which of the following enables a seller to capture the entire consumer surplus in a market?
Perfect price discrimination.What is the most logical example of complementary products?
Printers and ink cartridges.Which of the following is not true concerning substitutes?
Substitutes always have identical prices and features.Which of the following factors would impact a buyer's reservation price for a given good or service?
Income, preferences, and availability of substitutes.Which statement best distinguishes between consumer needs and wants?
Needs are essential for survival; wants are additional desires.Which of these is the best description of the substitution effect?
Consumers switch to a cheaper alternative when the price of a good rises.Which of the following is true about the meaning of consumption?
Consumption is the use of goods and services to satisfy wants and needs.Which one of the following is not a determinant of consumption spending?
The weather (unless it directly affects demand for specific goods).What term refers to the likelihood that the target segment will buy the product?
Purchase probability.Which of the following exemplifies the substitution effect in regard to substitute resources?
Using plastic instead of metal when the price of metal rises.Which of the following will cause an increase in consumer surplus?
A decrease in the market price of a good.How does a consumer know whether a purchase may be a good deal?
If the benefit received exceeds the price paid, resulting in consumer surplus.For which product(s) would it be most beneficial to wait before buying?
Products expected to decrease in price or go on sale.What is the purpose of the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
To measure the performance of major U.S. companies and indicate market trends.Why do investors diversify their portfolios?
To reduce risk by spreading investments across different assets.Which of the following illustrates the most economically sound choice for Brad?
Choosing the option with the highest net benefit (consumer surplus).Industry statistics indicate that satisfied clients will usually refer how many new clients?
On average, satisfied clients refer about three new clients.Which activity would a consumer most likely perform?
Purchasing a product for personal use.Which person made the best payment decision for their preferences?
The person who maximized their consumer surplus based on their preferences.If spectators buy more team jerseys when the team has a winning record, what does this illustrate?
An increase in demand due to a change in consumer preferences.What should consumers consider when it comes to the price of this product?
Whether the price is less than or equal to their willingness to pay.What is consumer-to-consumer e-commerce?
Online transactions where individuals sell goods or services directly to other individuals.Why do you think credit card companies don’t mind if you just make the minimum monthly payments?
Because they earn more interest over time, increasing their revenue.Which is the best example of the commercialization of modern sports?
Selling team merchandise and tickets at prices that maximize consumer surplus.