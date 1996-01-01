Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #4 Flashcards
Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #4
Which option would allow the highest growth for Tina's investment?
Investing in assets with the highest expected return, considering risk.Which two consumer rights would customers depend on when returning a damaged item for a refund?
The right to safety and the right to be heard.Which best describes the relationship between consumers and producers?
Consumers create demand, and producers supply goods and services to meet that demand.Which of the following is a way to increase possession utility for a refrigerator?
Offering financing or delivery options to make it easier for consumers to own the product.Buying the same brand of goods is a result of which of the following types of information searching?
Internal search based on past experience.What is the role of consumers in determining what is produced in a market economy?
Consumers' preferences and willingness to pay guide producers on what to supply.Which exemplifies a pair of substitute goods?
Tea and coffee.How does buying items in bulk usually help a consumer?
It lowers the price per unit, increasing consumer surplus.What incentive do higher prices present in a free market economy?
They encourage producers to supply more and attract new entrants.What is a common benefit of purchasing a good or service from a specialty retailer?
Access to unique products or expert advice, potentially increasing consumer surplus.What is the cost of one apple? 0.25 0.5 0.75 1.00
The cost of one apple is the price listed, such as $0.50 if that is the market price.Why do people typically purchase insurance policies?
To protect against financial loss from unexpected events.Why would a consumer choose to pay cash?
To avoid interest charges or overspending.Which of these phrases best defines the word “consumerism”?
The protection or promotion of the interests of consumers.Which of the following is not an example of a personal consumption expenditure?
A business purchasing machinery for production.What is a common way magazines and newspapers make revenue?
By selling advertising space.A multihomed customer has which of the following?
Accounts or relationships with multiple providers or platforms.Which point should Julio use to determine the amount of pizza sauce he needs to bring?
The point where marginal benefit equals marginal cost.Which of the following is a potential replacement for the leakage of saving?
Investment spending.Which of the following is a good that might not be bought when prices rise?
A luxury good.Which of the following best describes the unit price of an 8-ounce bag of walnuts?
The price per ounce, calculated by dividing the total price by 8.Which of the following cannot be an example of a pair of substitute goods?
Peanut butter and jelly (they are complements, not substitutes).Which are the most likely factors in consumer decisions?
Price, perceived value, and personal preferences.Which of the following is true about goods and services?
Goods are tangible, services are intangible, and both satisfy consumer wants.Which of these is an important indicator of a nation’s increasing purchasing power?
Rising real income per capita.Which of the following influence a consumer's expectations of a service? (select all that apply)
Past experiences, advertising, and word-of-mouth recommendations.Which two types of consumer purchases would typically involve an extended decision making process?
Buying a car and purchasing a house.Select the correct answer. Which of these means of transport is the most economic?
The one with the lowest cost per unit of distance or per passenger.What term describes the opportunities offered by a person's economic position?
Economic opportunity.Which of these is a likely dependent variable a market researcher may use in a marketing experiment?
Quantity purchased.Which option is most likely a complementary good for a smartphone?
A phone case or headphones.Under which of the following conditions would consumer spending most likely increase?
When consumer confidence and disposable income rise.Which of the following elements affect the consumer search process? (choose every correct answer.)
Product information, price, and consumer reviews.Which of the following is an example of a final good or service?
A new car purchased by a consumer.What can individual consumers do to help the work of federal consumer protection agencies?
Report unsafe or fraudulent products and practices.What segment of the market do Black Friday and Cyber Monday target?
Price-sensitive and deal-seeking consumers.Who creates the demand for coffee shops? Who creates the demand for coffee shop employees?
Consumers create demand for coffee shops; coffee shops create demand for employees.Which of these refers to the influence that consumer purchasing demand has on business purchasing?
Derived demand.Which of the following best describes the purpose of customer insights?
To better understand consumer preferences and improve products or services.Which of the following is not an example of a consumer good or service?
A machine purchased by a factory for production.