Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #4 Flashcards

Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #4
  • Which option would allow the highest growth for Tina's investment?
    Investing in assets with the highest expected return, considering risk.
  • Which two consumer rights would customers depend on when returning a damaged item for a refund?
    The right to safety and the right to be heard.
  • Which best describes the relationship between consumers and producers?
    Consumers create demand, and producers supply goods and services to meet that demand.
  • Which of the following is a way to increase possession utility for a refrigerator?
    Offering financing or delivery options to make it easier for consumers to own the product.
  • Buying the same brand of goods is a result of which of the following types of information searching?
    Internal search based on past experience.
  • What is the role of consumers in determining what is produced in a market economy?
    Consumers' preferences and willingness to pay guide producers on what to supply.
  • Which exemplifies a pair of substitute goods?
    Tea and coffee.
  • How does buying items in bulk usually help a consumer?
    It lowers the price per unit, increasing consumer surplus.
  • What incentive do higher prices present in a free market economy?
    They encourage producers to supply more and attract new entrants.
  • What is a common benefit of purchasing a good or service from a specialty retailer?
    Access to unique products or expert advice, potentially increasing consumer surplus.
  • What is the cost of one apple? 0.25 0.5 0.75 1.00
    The cost of one apple is the price listed, such as $0.50 if that is the market price.
  • Why do people typically purchase insurance policies?
    To protect against financial loss from unexpected events.
  • Why would a consumer choose to pay cash?
    To avoid interest charges or overspending.
  • Which of these phrases best defines the word “consumerism”?
    The protection or promotion of the interests of consumers.
  • Which of the following is not an example of a personal consumption expenditure?
    A business purchasing machinery for production.
  • What is a common way magazines and newspapers make revenue?
    By selling advertising space.
  • A multihomed customer has which of the following?
    Accounts or relationships with multiple providers or platforms.
  • Which point should Julio use to determine the amount of pizza sauce he needs to bring?
    The point where marginal benefit equals marginal cost.
  • Which of the following is a potential replacement for the leakage of saving?
    Investment spending.
  • Which of the following is a good that might not be bought when prices rise?
    A luxury good.
  • Which of the following best describes the unit price of an 8-ounce bag of walnuts?
    The price per ounce, calculated by dividing the total price by 8.
  • Which of the following cannot be an example of a pair of substitute goods?
    Peanut butter and jelly (they are complements, not substitutes).
  • Which are the most likely factors in consumer decisions?
    Price, perceived value, and personal preferences.
  • Which of the following is true about goods and services?
    Goods are tangible, services are intangible, and both satisfy consumer wants.
  • Which of these is an important indicator of a nation’s increasing purchasing power?
    Rising real income per capita.
  • Which of the following influence a consumer's expectations of a service? (select all that apply)
    Past experiences, advertising, and word-of-mouth recommendations.
  • Which two types of consumer purchases would typically involve an extended decision making process?
    Buying a car and purchasing a house.
  • Select the correct answer. Which of these means of transport is the most economic?
    The one with the lowest cost per unit of distance or per passenger.
  • What term describes the opportunities offered by a person's economic position?
    Economic opportunity.
  • Which of these is a likely dependent variable a market researcher may use in a marketing experiment?
    Quantity purchased.
  • Which option is most likely a complementary good for a smartphone?
    A phone case or headphones.
  • Under which of the following conditions would consumer spending most likely increase?
    When consumer confidence and disposable income rise.
  • Which of the following elements affect the consumer search process? (choose every correct answer.)
    Product information, price, and consumer reviews.
  • Which of the following is an example of a final good or service?
    A new car purchased by a consumer.
  • What can individual consumers do to help the work of federal consumer protection agencies?
    Report unsafe or fraudulent products and practices.
  • What segment of the market do Black Friday and Cyber Monday target?
    Price-sensitive and deal-seeking consumers.
  • Who creates the demand for coffee shops? Who creates the demand for coffee shop employees?
    Consumers create demand for coffee shops; coffee shops create demand for employees.
  • Which of these refers to the influence that consumer purchasing demand has on business purchasing?
    Derived demand.
  • Which of the following best describes the purpose of customer insights?
    To better understand consumer preferences and improve products or services.
  • Which of the following is not an example of a consumer good or service?
    A machine purchased by a factory for production.