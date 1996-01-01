Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #6 Flashcards
Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #6
What advantage is there for a company to offer products at prices below actual market value?
To attract customers and increase market share.Which of the following is a type of consumer decision making discussed in your text?
Routine, limited, and extended decision making.Jackson has a limited budget and needs to replace the flooring. Which option would cost the least?
Choosing the flooring with the lowest price per square foot.The additional satisfaction of consuming a good or service is called what?
Marginal utility.A __________ is what customers expect they will get by purchasing a product.
Benefit or value.Market segmentation is about dividing the market into __________ groups.
Similar or homogeneous.High quality products marketed to high-income individuals are an example of what?
Market segmentation based on income.A similar group of consumers responding to the same marketing mix is called what?
A market segment.Marketers look at sales invoices to see what customers are buying. Why?
To understand consumer preferences and demand patterns.The number of different people or households exposed to an advertisement is referred to as what?
Reach.The market orientation approach emphasizes what?
Meeting the needs and wants of consumers.The bargaining power of buyers depends on what?
The availability of alternatives and the importance of each buyer to the seller.The specific sequence of steps consumers follow to make a purchase is called what?
The consumer decision-making process.____ emphasizes how goods or services will satisfy consumers’ wants and needs.
Marketing.The number of times a consumer is exposed to a message is called what?
Frequency.To develop psychographic segments, the marketer must understand consumers' what?
Lifestyles, values, and interests.A new product often has a high price when it is launched because of a what?
Price skimming strategy.Average number of times a customer is exposed to a message is called what?
Frequency.In the marketplace, what is a rough measure of how society values certain goods and services?
Market price.In an efficient market, firms should expect to receive what value for securities they sell?
Fair market value.Buyers are in position to exert strong bargaining power in dealing with sellers when what?
There are many alternative sellers or products.A firm will purchase a resource if:
The marginal benefit exceeds the marginal cost.The first group to adopt new products are called _______.
Innovators.The highest price customers are willing to pay is called the price what?
Reservation price or maximum willingness to pay.As people make more money, their spending behavior changes. This is known as what?
The income effect.When you compare prices for new tires, how are you using money in this case?
As a measure of value.Consumption includes purchases made by _________.
Households and individuals.A price reduction might just mean that a product was overpriced before it was discounted. True or false?
True.Customers associate high prices with low quality. True or false?
False; they often associate high prices with high quality.The greater the discrepancy between a consumer's needy state and the desired state, the greater the what?
Motivation to purchase.A firm with a sales objective will set prices at a level that generates more what?
Sales volume.The most a consumer is willing to pay for a product is equivalent to the product's what?
Reservation price or maximum willingness to pay.Consumers are diverse with distinct needs and wants, resulting in what?
Market segmentation.Which of the following is the main incentive for a manufacturer to sell a product?
To earn profit by capturing consumer surplus.The characteristics of a product that make it superior to competitive substitutes are called what?
Differentiating features or unique selling propositions.A successful business strategy creates what for both producers and consumers?
Value.Customers who purchase goods and services for their own use are called what?
Consumers.Which of these refers to the influence that consumer purchasing demand has on business purchasing?
Derived demand.Which of the following best describes the purpose of customer insights?
To understand consumer needs and improve offerings.Which type of product is usually purchased on the spur of the moment?
Impulse product.