Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #6 Flashcards

What advantage is there for a company to offer products at prices below actual market value? To attract customers and increase market share.

Which of the following is a type of consumer decision making discussed in your text? Routine, limited, and extended decision making.

Jackson has a limited budget and needs to replace the flooring. Which option would cost the least? Choosing the flooring with the lowest price per square foot.

The additional satisfaction of consuming a good or service is called what? Marginal utility.

A __________ is what customers expect they will get by purchasing a product. Benefit or value.

Market segmentation is about dividing the market into __________ groups. Similar or homogeneous.