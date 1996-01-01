Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following descriptions best represents targeting a demographic segment? Marketing products to consumers based on age, income, or education.

Which of the following statements regarding customer value-based pricing is correct? It sets prices based on consumers' perceived value rather than cost.

Consumers are diverse with distinct needs and wants, resulting in what? Market segmentation.

As companies become more market-centered, a customer-focused sales force does what? Focuses on building relationships and meeting customer needs.

Positioning assumes consumers compare products based on what? Perceived value and benefits.

Some firms have an incentive to advertise because they sell a what? Differentiated product.