Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #7 Flashcards

Which of the following descriptions best represents targeting a demographic segment?
Marketing products to consumers based on age, income, or education.Which of the following statements regarding customer value-based pricing is correct?
It sets prices based on consumers' perceived value rather than cost.Consumers are diverse with distinct needs and wants, resulting in what?
Market segmentation.As companies become more market-centered, a customer-focused sales force does what?
Focuses on building relationships and meeting customer needs.Positioning assumes consumers compare products based on what?
Perceived value and benefits.Some firms have an incentive to advertise because they sell a what?
Differentiated product.One way that companies can capture value from customers is through what?
Price discrimination or bundling.What happens to consumer surplus when a firm engages in perfect price discrimination?
Consumer surplus is reduced to zero; the firm captures all surplus.Buyers with strong bargaining power can limit the industry profitability by doing what?
Forcing prices down or demanding better terms.A firm's goal in offering a trade discount is to _____.
Encourage larger purchases or reward loyal customers.Characteristics of a product that satisfy wants and needs are called what?
Product features or attributes.The group of consumers most likely to purchase a particular product are called a what?
Target market.The maximum amount you are willing to spend for an item is called what?
Reservation price or willingness to pay.______ is a customer's perception of the benefits received compared to the costs.
Value.Product characteristics that satisfy customer needs are called what?
Features or benefits.Dividing the market by certain preferences or lifestyle choices is called what?
Psychographic segmentation.Both producers and retailers tend to promote shopping products. Why?
To increase consumer awareness and demand.In making a decision, a consumer's evoked set consists of the ______.
Brands or products considered as purchase options.An expectation of a lower price in the future will have what effect?
Decrease current demand.When money is acting as a store of value, it allows an individual to do what?
Focuses on building long-term customer relationships.The personal likes and dislikes that make buyers more or less inclined to purchase a good are called what?
Preferences.You'll have less freedom with your money if you . . .
Spend more than you earn or accumulate debt.When you are deciding what to buy, you should not...
Ignore your budget or buy without considering value.Milton Friedman argued that consumers are more likely to alter their behavior based on what?
Permanent changes in income rather than temporary changes.The price of a single item within a group of items is known as the ______________ of the item.
Unit price.A consumer might respond to a negative incentive by doing what?
Reducing or avoiding the undesired behavior.People invest in the stock market because:
They seek to earn a return on their savings.What is the most direct cause of customer loyalty?
Consistently high value and satisfaction from purchases.Consumers having more money to purchase computers will most likely result in what?
An increase in demand for computers.When you buy in bulk, the price per individual item does what?
Decreases.Cost is a major factor for consumers when purchasing health products. True or false?
True.When investors purchase a commodity, they believe what?
The commodity's value will increase in the future.People might choose to use a debit card rather than cash for purchases because:
It is more convenient and provides a record of spending.Americans spend over $2,100 a year on ______________.
Average personal consumption expenditures (such as food or entertainment).Savers have a tendency to be . . .
More future-oriented and cautious with spending.Money functions as a store of value if it allows you to do what?
Save purchasing power for future use.One factor that indicates a developed economy's standard of living is its what?
Per capita income or GDP per capita.You pay more for insurance coverage if you drive a lot because…
Higher usage increases risk, raising premiums.