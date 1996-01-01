Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

An example of discretionary spending is what? Buying a new television.

Consumers are powerful because Their choices determine what is produced in the market.

The pleasure, satisfaction, or happiness obtained from consuming a good or service is known as what? Utility.

When it comes to fees, micro-investing apps are beneficial because: They often have lower fees, increasing net returns.

Consumers waiting in long lines for a new product is an example of what? High demand and willingness to pay.

Businesses and industries in the 1920s most closely followed the buying demands of whom? Consumers.