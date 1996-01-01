Cost-Minimizing Combination of Labor and Capital quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is NOT a direct cost for a scooter manufacturer? An indirect cost, such as factory rent, is NOT a direct cost for a scooter manufacturer. Direct costs include materials and labor directly involved in production.

Which of the following is a variable cost in the short run? Costs that change with the level of output, such as raw materials or hourly wages, are variable costs in the short run.

Which of the following types of businesses tend to have low fixed costs? Service-based businesses, such as consulting firms, tend to have low fixed costs because they require less investment in equipment or facilities.

Refer to Figure 13-4. Which of the figures represents the total cost curve for a typical firm? The total cost curve for a typical firm is upward sloping and increases as output increases, reflecting both fixed and variable costs.

Using the table above, what is the average variable cost of producing 400 units of output? Average variable cost is calculated by dividing total variable cost by the number of units produced. For 400 units, AVC = TVC / 400.

Which of the graphs represents the correct relationship among the cost curves? The correct relationship is: Marginal cost (MC) intersects average total cost (ATC) and average variable cost (AVC) at their minimum points, and average fixed cost (AFC) declines as output increases.