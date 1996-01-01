Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the cross-price elasticity of demand measure? The cross-price elasticity of demand measures how the quantity demanded of one good responds to a change in the price of another good, indicating whether the goods are substitutes, complements, or unrelated.

For which pairs of goods is the cross-price elasticity of demand most likely to be positive? The cross-price elasticity of demand is most likely to be positive for pairs of goods that are substitutes, such as tea and coffee.

Which of the following statements is true about the cross-price elasticity of demand? A positive cross-price elasticity indicates that two goods are substitutes, a negative value indicates they are complements, and a value of zero means they are unrelated.

Which of the following goods represent a cross-price elasticity of demand likely greater than zero? Goods that are substitutes, such as butter and margarine, have a cross-price elasticity of demand likely greater than zero.

What would you expect the cross-price elasticity of demand between Pepsi and Coke to be? The cross-price elasticity of demand between Pepsi and Coke would be positive, since they are substitute goods.

How does the cross-price elasticity of demand measure the relationship between two goods? Cross-price elasticity of demand measures the percentage change in the quantity demanded of one good in response to a percentage change in the price of another good.