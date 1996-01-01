Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

Which factor most directly influences how much money consumers are willing to borrow in relation to the price elasticity of demand? The share of a consumer's budget devoted to a purchase most directly influences borrowing; larger purchases with more elastic demand may require more borrowing.

Which of the following is a determinant of demand? The availability of close substitutes is a determinant of demand.

What three factors determine a product’s price elasticity of demand? Availability of close substitutes, whether the product is a necessity or luxury, and the market definition.

What three factors affect a product’s price elasticity of demand? Availability of close substitutes, time horizon, and the share of the consumer's budget spent on the product.