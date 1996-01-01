Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand quiz #1 Flashcards
Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand quiz #1
Which factor most directly influences how much money consumers are willing to borrow in relation to the price elasticity of demand?
The availability of close substitutes is a key determinant of price elasticity of demand.What three factors determine a product’s price elasticity of demand?
Availability of close substitutes, time horizon, and the share of the consumer's budget spent on the product.Which of the following is not a determinant of demand?
Major determinants are availability of close substitutes, necessities vs. luxuries, market definition, time horizon, and share of budget.Which of the following is a determinant of demand in the market for laptop computers?
An increase in the number of buyers is a determinant that would cause demand to increase.How does the price range affect the elasticity of demand for a product?
Determinants of demand include availability of substitutes, necessity vs. luxury, market definition, time horizon, and share of budget.A change in the number of buyers is a determinant of market demand. Explain.
Because more buyers in the market increase total demand, while fewer buyers decrease it.