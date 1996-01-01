Skip to main content
Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand quiz #1 Flashcards

Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand quiz #1
  • Which factor most directly influences how much money consumers are willing to borrow in relation to the price elasticity of demand?
    The share of a consumer's budget devoted to a purchase most directly influences borrowing; larger purchases with more elastic demand may require more borrowing.
  • Which of the following is a determinant of demand?
    The availability of close substitutes is a determinant of demand.
  • Which of the following is a determinant of the price elasticity of demand?
    The availability of close substitutes is a key determinant of price elasticity of demand.
  • What three factors determine a product’s price elasticity of demand?
    Availability of close substitutes, whether the product is a necessity or luxury, and the market definition.
  • Which of the following would be considered nonprice determinants of the demand for flour?
    Availability of substitutes, whether flour is considered a necessity or luxury, and the share of budget spent on flour.
  • What three factors affect a product’s price elasticity of demand?
    Availability of close substitutes, time horizon, and the share of the consumer's budget spent on the product.
  • Which of the following is not a determinant of demand?
    The price of the good itself is not a determinant of demand; determinants are factors like substitutes, income, and preferences.
  • What are the major determinants of price elasticity of demand?
    Major determinants are availability of close substitutes, necessities vs. luxuries, market definition, time horizon, and share of budget.
  • Which of the following is a determinant of demand in the market for laptop computers?
    The availability of close substitutes, such as tablets or desktop computers, is a determinant of demand for laptops.
  • Which of the following is not a determinant of the demand for a particular good?
    The price of the good itself is not a determinant; determinants include substitutes, income, and tastes.
  • Which of the following is a determinant of productivity in relation to price elasticity of demand?
    Productivity is not a direct determinant of price elasticity of demand; relevant determinants include substitutes, market definition, and time horizon.
  • Which of the following is a nonprice determinant of demand?
    The availability of close substitutes is a nonprice determinant of demand.
  • Which is not one of the factors that can affect the elasticity of goods?
    Productivity is not a factor that affects the price elasticity of demand.
  • Which one of the following is not a determinant of consumption spending in the context of price elasticity of demand?
    The price of the good itself is not a determinant of consumption spending; determinants include substitutes, necessity, and budget share.
  • Which of the following is a determinant of demand that would cause demand to increase?
    An increase in the number of buyers is a determinant that would cause demand to increase.
  • How does the price range affect the elasticity of demand for a product?
    Products that take up a larger share of a consumer's budget (higher price range) tend to have more elastic demand.
  • What is the most obvious factor affecting demand elasticity?
    The availability of close substitutes is the most obvious factor affecting demand elasticity.
  • What are the determinants of demand?
    Determinants of demand include availability of substitutes, necessity vs. luxury, market definition, time horizon, and share of budget.
  • A change in the number of buyers is a determinant of market demand. Explain.
    An increase or decrease in the number of buyers directly affects market demand, shifting the demand curve.
  • A change in the number of buyers is a determinant of market demand. Why?
    Because more buyers in the market increase total demand, while fewer buyers decrease it.