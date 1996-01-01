Economic Surplus and Efficiency quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the best definition of economic data in the context of economic surplus and efficiency? Economic data refers to quantitative information about prices, quantities, consumer and producer behavior, and market outcomes used to analyze economic surplus and efficiency.

What do the indicators used by economists reveal about market efficiency? Indicators such as consumer surplus, producer surplus, and deadweight loss reveal how efficiently a market allocates resources and whether it is operating at equilibrium.

What is the total surplus if Bashir buys a unit from Chander at market equilibrium? The total surplus is the sum of Bashir's consumer surplus and Chander's producer surplus for that transaction, maximized at market equilibrium.

Which best describes economic costs in the context of market efficiency? Economic costs include both explicit costs and opportunity costs, representing the total resources used in production and their best alternative uses.

Which of the following best measures improvements in the standard of living of a nation: increases in total surplus, GDP growth, or reduced deadweight loss? Improvements in total surplus and reduced deadweight loss best measure improvements in the standard of living, as they indicate more efficient resource allocation.

What is the value of economic surplus in the table above, assuming the market is at equilibrium? The economic surplus is the sum of consumer surplus and producer surplus at equilibrium, representing the maximum total benefit to society.