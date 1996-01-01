Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Effects of Shortage quiz #1 Flashcards

Effects of Shortage quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • What happens when there is an excess demand for a good?
    When there is excess demand for a good, the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied, resulting in a shortage. This typically occurs when the price is set below the equilibrium price, causing more consumers to want the good than producers are willing to supply at that price.
  • What is the numerical value of the shortage when the price is set at $4 in the example?
    The shortage is 9 units, calculated as the difference between the quantity demanded (15 units) and the quantity supplied (6 units).
  • Which axes are labeled on the graph used to illustrate the shortage scenario?
    The axes are labeled as Price (vertical axis) and Quantity (horizontal axis).
  • How do the demand and supply curves behave on the graph shown in the video?
    The demand curve slopes downward, while the supply curve slopes upward.
  • What does setting the price below the equilibrium price cause in the market?
    Setting the price below equilibrium causes the quantity demanded to exceed the quantity supplied, resulting in a shortage.
  • At a price of $4, how many units are suppliers willing to provide?
    Suppliers are willing to provide 6 units at a price of $4.
  • At a price of $4, how many units do consumers want to buy?
    Consumers want to buy 15 units at a price of $4.
  • What does the term 'shortage' represent in the context of supply and demand?
    A shortage represents the amount by which quantity demanded exceeds quantity supplied at a given price.
  • What is indicated by the label 'P with an L' on the graph?
    'P with an L' indicates the low price set in the scenario, which is $4.
  • Why is the market not at equilibrium when there is a shortage?
    The market is not at equilibrium because the quantity supplied does not equal the quantity demanded.