Effects of Surplus quiz #1 Flashcards

Effects of Surplus quiz #1
  • Which one of the following would NOT occur if the market price was set above the market-clearing (equilibrium) price?
    There would NOT be a shortage; instead, a surplus would occur because quantity supplied exceeds quantity demanded.
  • All things being equal, when producers sell goods for a lower price, do they make more or less profit?
    They make less profit, since selling at a lower price reduces the revenue per unit.
  • A surplus results when the market price is set above the equilibrium price, causing the quantity supplied to be greater than the quantity demanded.
    True. A surplus occurs when the price is above equilibrium, leading to excess supply.
  • What does the term 'excess supply' refer to in the context of a surplus?
    Excess supply refers to the situation where the quantity supplied exceeds the quantity demanded at a given price, resulting in unsold goods.
  • On a supply and demand graph, how is a surplus visually represented?
    A surplus is shown as the area between the quantity supplied and the quantity demanded at a price above equilibrium.
  • At a market price of 8, what are the approximate quantities demanded and supplied according to the video example?
    At a price of 8, the quantity demanded is about 5 units and the quantity supplied is about 14 units.
  • What happens to the quantity demanded when the market price is set above equilibrium?
    The quantity demanded decreases because fewer consumers are willing to buy at the higher price.
  • How do you determine the surplus on a supply and demand graph?
    You find the surplus by calculating the difference between the quantity supplied and the quantity demanded at the set price.
  • What does the intersection of the supply and demand curves represent on the graph?
    The intersection represents the equilibrium price and quantity, where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.
  • Why might the market price not always be at equilibrium?
    Market prices may not always be at equilibrium due to imperfect information, external interventions, or temporary market conditions.