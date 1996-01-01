Exporting and Importing quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a positive balance of trade for a country? A positive balance of trade occurs when a country's exports exceed its imports, resulting in a trade surplus.

What are two benefits to suppliers of exporting? Suppliers benefit from exporting by accessing larger markets and increasing their sales and profits.

What is a benefit for U.S. businesses that choose to export? U.S. businesses that export can increase their producer surplus and overall profits by selling goods at higher world prices.

When does a trade deficit occur? A trade deficit occurs when a country's imports exceed its exports.

Which of the following would decrease the United States' net exports to South Korea? An increase in U.S. imports from South Korea would decrease the United States' net exports to South Korea.

Which of the following is not a huge barrier to exporting for small and medium-sized firms? Having access to the internet is not a huge barrier to exporting for small and medium-sized firms.