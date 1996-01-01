Exporting and Importing quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Global trade provides consumers with what? Global trade provides consumers with a greater variety of goods and lower prices.

What are goods and services sold to other countries called? Goods and services sold to other countries are called exports.

Globalization leads to more trade between which entities? Globalization leads to more trade between countries.

What term describes a ban or restriction on trade with another country? An embargo describes a ban or restriction on trade with another country.

The ____________________ is based on the prices of merchandise that are exported or imported. The terms of trade are based on the prices of merchandise that are exported or imported.

What are two reasons a business should follow an international strategy? Businesses should follow an international strategy to access new markets and benefit from comparative advantage.