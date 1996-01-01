Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

If the marginal cost of polluting decreased, what would happen? If the marginal cost of polluting decreased, firms may produce more pollution, increasing negative externalities.

Which of the following best defines crowding out? Crowding out occurs when government activity reduces private sector investment.

If property rights are clearly defined, can the economy still experience externalities? If property rights are clearly defined and enforced, externalities can be internalized and reduced.

Which of the following statements is true about measuring positive externalities of education? Measuring positive externalities of education is difficult because benefits are often intangible.

Pigovian taxes and direct controls are two government solutions for which market situation? Pigovian taxes and direct controls address market failures caused by negative externalities.

Which is the clearest example of a positive externality? Vaccination is the clearest example of a positive externality.