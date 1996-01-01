Factors of Production quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where do the resources come from to continue to expand the production of watermelons? Resources come from land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship.

Which sector uses labor most efficiently? The manufacturing sector often uses labor most efficiently due to specialization.

Which term is generally associated with machines and other capital goods? Physical capital is associated with machines and other capital goods.

Which of the following is not one of the four broad categories of resources? Time is not one of the four broad categories; the categories are land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship.

The people who perform jobs and tasks are part of which factor of production? They are part of the labor factor of production.

Why do you think business owners moved their mills to cities? Business owners moved mills to cities to access more labor and resources.