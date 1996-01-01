Factors of Production quiz #3 Flashcards
Factors of Production quiz #3
Where do the resources come from to continue to expand the production of watermelons?
Resources come from land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship.Which sector uses labor most efficiently?
The manufacturing sector often uses labor most efficiently due to specialization.Which term is generally associated with machines and other capital goods?
Physical capital is associated with machines and other capital goods.Which of the following is not one of the four broad categories of resources?
Time is not one of the four broad categories; the categories are land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship.The people who perform jobs and tasks are part of which factor of production?
They are part of the labor factor of production.Why do you think business owners moved their mills to cities?
Business owners moved mills to cities to access more labor and resources.How does the control of resources vary between economic systems?
In market economies, resources are privately controlled; in command economies, the government controls resources.Which of the following is not one of the factors of production?
Time is not a factor of production.Labor in a factory is an example of which of these?
Labor in a factory is an example of the labor factor of production.The manufacturing of garden equipment is an example of which primary activity?
It is an example of a capital-intensive activity.Which of the following does production entail?
Production entails combining land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship to create goods and services.Processing of computer information is an example of which sector of the economy?
It is an example of the tertiary (service) sector.Which statement demonstrates investing in physical capital to increase productivity?
Purchasing new machinery to improve production efficiency is investing in physical capital.Which of these is an example of a capital resource?
A tractor is an example of a capital resource.When tasks in an economy are specialized, what is the result?
Specialization increases efficiency and productivity.How could having more factories be an advantage during war time?
More factories increase production capacity for war supplies.Which of the following activities is not considered an input?
Consuming a product is not considered an input.What are the two economic factors that reflect a country's attractiveness as a market?
Resource availability and labor productivity reflect market attractiveness.Which of the following would cause a decrease in aggregate demand?
A decrease in consumer income would cause aggregate demand to fall.What are the factors of production?
Land, labor, capital, human capital, and entrepreneurship.Which most likely results from producers engaging in specialization?
Specialization leads to increased efficiency and output.What was one economic factor that helped support industrialization in England?
Abundant natural resources (land) supported industrialization.What measures the number of people a firm can communicate with all over the world?
Communication infrastructure, part of physical capital, measures this.What factor negatively affected open range cattle ranching?
Limited land resources negatively affected open range cattle ranching.Why are capital goods limited?
Capital goods are limited by the availability of resources and investment.Which factor determines who a society will produce goods and services for?
The distribution of resources and income determines who receives goods and services.What role do entrepreneurs play in the economic decisions a society makes?
Entrepreneurs drive innovation and resource allocation in economic decisions.Which term describes the appointment of a specific resource to a specific task?
Allocation describes assigning resources to specific tasks.Which of these is an example of an economic characteristic of land?
Land is a limited and non-renewable resource.Which statement about economic resources is accurate?
Economic resources are limited and must be allocated efficiently.Someone taking a course in web design is affecting what factor of production?
They are increasing their human capital.Which of the following business activities has the most long-term impact on production?
Investing in education and training (human capital) has long-term impact.What two requirements of supply must someone meet to be considered a producer?
A producer must have the ability and willingness to supply goods or services.Which of the following is not an example of human capital?
A tractor is not human capital; it is physical capital.Which of the following is a factor that favors the development of primary economic activities?
Abundant natural resources favor primary economic activities.Which of the following affects employers’ decisions on how much to pay their workers?
Worker productivity and market demand affect wage decisions.Which of the following is true of resources?
Resources are limited and must be allocated efficiently.What happened to businesses without capital?
Businesses without capital cannot produce goods or services efficiently.Which of the following best describe what we mean by resources in economics?
Resources are inputs like land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship used in production.Which of the following is the most likely example of a production industry?
Manufacturing is a typical example of a production industry.