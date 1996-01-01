Factors of Production quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are two factors that helped the cattle business to grow? Abundant land and increased demand helped the cattle business grow.

Which channel member makes the product? The producer or manufacturer makes the product.

Which is a man-made resource? a. land b. crude oil c. tools d. entrepreneurship e. biomass Tools are a man-made resource (capital).

Which of the following are effects of an increase in the price of labor on the cost curves? An increase in labor price raises production costs and shifts cost curves upward.

What is the term for variables in an economy that cause a change in price or supply and demand? Determinants are variables that cause changes in price, supply, or demand.

Which situation best illustrates the concept of division of labor? Workers specializing in different tasks on an assembly line illustrate division of labor.