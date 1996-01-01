Factors of Production quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Government investment in human capital is likely to shift: It is likely to shift the productivity and output of the economy upward.

The exchange of factors of production for income occurs in the ______ market. It occurs in the resource (factor) market.

A factor that is likely to affect the market price of a stock is: Economic conditions and resource availability can affect stock prices.

The power given to an individual producer is determined by: It is determined by control over resources and market share.

A corn farm, a coal mine, and a fishing company are all part of the _________ industry. They are part of the primary industry.

Economic factors in decision making fall under the category of: They fall under the category of resources or factors of production.