Four Types of Goods and Two Characteristics quiz #1 Flashcards

Which phrase best defines complementary goods in microeconomics? Complementary goods are products that are typically consumed together, so an increase in the price of one leads to a decrease in demand for the other.

What is an example of a good in microeconomics? A cheeseburger is an example of a good; it is a tangible item that satisfies human wants.

What is the difference between a good and a service in economics? A good is a tangible item that can be owned and consumed, while a service is an intangible activity performed for someone else.

Which of the following are considered substitute goods? Substitute goods are products that can replace each other in consumption, such as butter and margarine.

What is an example of a toll good in economics? An uncongested toll road is an example of a toll good (club good), as it is excludable but non-rival.

What is a nondurable good? A nondurable good is a product that is consumed quickly or has a short lifespan, such as fresh fruit or newspapers.