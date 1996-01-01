Game Theory and Oligopoly Profit quiz #1 Flashcards

The only stable outcome in a payoff matrix is the Nash equilibrium, where each player's strategy is optimal given the other player's choice. In the Jack and Jill example, both have a dominant strategy to produce 40 gallons, resulting in each earning $1600. This outcome is stable because neither has an incentive to change their strategy unilaterally.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the only stable outcome in a payoff matrix for an oligopoly game such as the Jack and Jill duopoly example? The only stable outcome in a payoff matrix is the Nash equilibrium, where each player's strategy is optimal given the other player's choice. In the Jack and Jill example, both have a dominant strategy to produce 40 gallons, resulting in each earning $1600. This outcome is stable because neither has an incentive to change their strategy unilaterally.

How does game theory help us study the strategic behavior of oligopolistic firms? Game theory helps us analyze how oligopolistic firms make decisions by considering the actions and reactions of their competitors. It uses tools like payoff matrices to show how firms' profits depend on both their own choices and those of others, revealing concepts like dominant strategies and Nash equilibrium. This explains why firms in oligopolies often end up producing more than a monopoly but less than in perfect competition, due to strategic interdependence.

What does interdependence mean in the context of oligopoly firms? Interdependence means that each firm's profit depends on the output decisions of its competitors. Firms must consider rivals' actions when making their own choices.

How is total profit calculated in the Jack and Jill duopoly example when both collude? Total profit is calculated by adding Jack's and Jill's individual profits, which are each $1800, resulting in $3600. This matches the monopoly profit for the market.

What incentive exists for a firm to cheat in a collusive agreement in an oligopoly? A firm has an incentive to cheat because by increasing its own output, it can earn a higher individual profit, even though total industry profit decreases. This is shown when Jill cheats and earns $2000 instead of $1800.

What happens to the market price when both firms in a duopoly increase their output beyond the collusive agreement? The market price decreases as total quantity increases, leading to lower profits for both firms. For example, when both produce 40 gallons, the price drops to $40.