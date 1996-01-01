Graphs of Two Variables quiz #1 Flashcards

Which graph represents a proportional relationship between two variables?
A graph represents a proportional relationship if it shows a straight line passing through the origin (0,0), indicating that as one variable increases, the other increases at a constant rate. In economic graphs, this means the ratio between price and quantity remains constant across all points.
What are the names of the two axes on a standard economic graph?
The horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis.
Which variable is typically placed on the x-axis in economic graphs?
Quantity is usually placed on the x-axis in economic graphs.
How do you determine where to plot a point for a given price and quantity on a two-variable graph?
Find the value for price on the y-axis and the value for quantity on the x-axis, then mark the point where these two values intersect.
What is a demand schedule in the context of graphing two variables?
A demand schedule is a table listing different prices and the corresponding quantities demanded.
Why is it important to label points (such as A, B, C, D, E) when plotting on a graph?
Labeling points helps track their positions and makes it easier to reference specific data pairs on the graph.
What convention is followed for labeling axes in economics graphs?
In economics, the y-axis is labeled as price and the x-axis as quantity.
What should you be careful about when plotting points from a demand schedule?
You should ensure that each value is placed on the correct axis to avoid mixing up price and quantity.
How can using different colors when plotting points on a graph be helpful?
Using different colors can help distinguish between points and improve clarity when reading the graph.
What is the first step before plotting points on a two-variable graph?
The first step is to label the axes and assign the appropriate variables to each axis.