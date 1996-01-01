Graphs of Two Variables quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which graph represents a proportional relationship between two variables? A graph represents a proportional relationship if it shows a straight line passing through the origin (0,0), indicating that as one variable increases, the other increases at a constant rate. In economic graphs, this means the ratio between price and quantity remains constant across all points.

What are the names of the two axes on a standard economic graph? The horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis.

Which variable is typically placed on the x-axis in economic graphs? Quantity is usually placed on the x-axis in economic graphs.

How do you determine where to plot a point for a given price and quantity on a two-variable graph? Find the value for price on the y-axis and the value for quantity on the x-axis, then mark the point where these two values intersect.

What is a demand schedule in the context of graphing two variables? A demand schedule is a table listing different prices and the corresponding quantities demanded.

Why is it important to label points (such as A, B, C, D, E) when plotting on a graph? Labeling points helps track their positions and makes it easier to reference specific data pairs on the graph.