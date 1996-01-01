Import Quotas and VERs quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an example of an import quota? An example of an import quota is a government policy that limits the import of oversized lollipops to 25,000 units per year.

What is the effect of import restrictions, such as quotas, on domestic prices? Import restrictions like quotas raise domestic prices by limiting the supply of imported goods, resulting in higher prices for consumers.

Import quotas are numerical limitations on the quantity of products that can be imported. What term describes these numerical limitations? Import quotas are numerical limitations on the quantity of products that can be imported.

How does an import quota affect the quantity of imports compared to free trade? An import quota reduces the quantity of imports allowed, lowering it from the free trade level to the quota limit set by the government.

What happens to consumer surplus when an import quota is imposed? Consumer surplus decreases because the higher domestic price and reduced availability of imports make consumers worse off.

Who benefits from the surplus created by an import quota, and how is this different from a tariff? Foreign producers benefit from the surplus created by an import quota, whereas with a tariff, the government collects the revenue instead.