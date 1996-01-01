Income Inequality in the USA and Worldwide quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

Economists study poverty and income inequality to answer which of the following questions? Economists study poverty and income inequality to understand how income is distributed among households and what factors contribute to unequal economic outcomes.

Which of the following Gini ratios indicates the highest degree of income inequality? A higher Gini ratio indicates a greater degree of income inequality.

What percentage of wealth is owned by the bottom 50% of families (those with less than $122,000)? The bottom 50% of families own a small percentage of total wealth compared to higher-income groups, highlighting significant wealth inequality.

Under which condition does a country with a small GDP have a large per capita income? A country with a small GDP can have a large per capita income if its population is very small.

How has the distribution of income in the United States changed over the last 20 years? Income inequality in the United States has increased, with a growing gap between the highest and lowest earners.

How were women prevented from establishing economic independence? Women have historically faced barriers such as limited access to education, employment opportunities, and wage equality, which prevented economic independence.