What is the short run supply curve for a perfectly competitive firm, and how is it determined? The short run supply curve for a perfectly competitive firm is the portion of the marginal cost (MC) curve that lies above the average variable cost (AVC). The firm will produce output as long as the market price is greater than the minimum AVC; if the price falls below the minimum AVC, the firm will not produce and its supply is zero.

At what price does a perfectly competitive firm begin to produce a positive quantity in the short run? A firm begins to produce a positive quantity when the market price rises above the minimum average variable cost (AVC). Below this price, the firm produces zero output.

How is the profit area represented on a graph for a firm in the long run when price exceeds average total cost? The profit area is the region between the market price and the average total cost (ATC) curve, above the ATC and up to the price line. This area represents the firm's economic profit.

What happens to a firm's production decision if the market price falls below the minimum average total cost in the long run? If the price falls below the minimum ATC, the firm will exit the market in the long run. This results in the firm producing zero output.

How does the firm's supply curve in the long run differ from the short run in terms of cost curves? In the long run, the supply curve is the portion of the marginal cost curve above the average total cost (ATC), while in the short run it is above the average variable cost (AVC). The key difference is the relevant cost curve used as the threshold.

Why does the firm's supply curve have a 'zero output' segment at low prices in both the short run and long run? The 'zero output' segment exists because the firm will not produce if the price is below the minimum AVC in the short run or below the minimum ATC in the long run. At these low prices, production would not cover the relevant costs.