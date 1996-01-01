Introducing Taxes and Tax Incidence quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements is true about taxes? Taxes are imposed by the government to fund public services and are shared between buyers and sellers, regardless of who is initially taxed.

Which of the following is an example of a tax? A per unit excise tax on gasoline is an example of a tax.

Taxes are included in which of the following? Taxes are included in the total price paid by consumers and affect the price received by suppliers.

Which of the following are part of taxes on production and imports? Excise taxes, tariffs, and pollution charges are part of taxes on production and imports.

Which of the following is a benefit from imposing a tax on a good or service? A benefit is that the government collects revenue to fund public services.

What is the amount of deadweight loss after the government imposes an excise tax on the market? Deadweight loss is the reduction in total surplus due to the decrease in quantity exchanged after the tax is imposed.