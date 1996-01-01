Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Economics quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Economics quiz #1
1 student found this helpful
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How is an excise tax different from a sales tax?
    An excise tax is levied on specific goods, such as gasoline or tobacco, while a sales tax is applied broadly to most goods and services at the point of sale.
  • What is one way a command economy affects the lives of private citizens?
    In a command economy, the government makes most economic decisions, limiting private citizens' choices in production and consumption.
  • What is one characteristic of a command economy?
    A command economy is characterized by government control over production and resource allocation.
  • What is the difference between a flat tax rate and a progressive tax rate?
    A flat tax rate charges the same percentage to all income levels, while a progressive tax rate increases as income rises.
  • What role do entrepreneurs play in economics?
    Entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to economic growth by starting and managing businesses.
  • What might cause a change in the value of fiat money?
    Changes in government policy, inflation, or public confidence can affect the value of fiat money.
  • Which event most likely explains renewed demand in a recovery period?
    Increased consumer confidence and spending typically explain renewed demand during economic recovery.
  • What is a primary economic goal of governments?
    A primary economic goal of governments is to promote economic stability and growth.
  • What is market saturation?
    Market saturation occurs when most potential customers already own or use a product, limiting further growth.
  • Which nation has a command economy: Cuba, Norway, South Korea, or the United States?
    Cuba has a command economy.
  • Which statement best describes why it is difficult to sell a home during a recession?
    During a recession, demand for homes falls due to lower incomes and uncertainty, making sales more difficult.
  • Which of the following is recorded in a country’s balance of payments accounts?
    Transactions such as exports, imports, and financial transfers are recorded in the balance of payments.
  • What is the difference between inflation and deflation?
    Inflation is a general rise in prices, while deflation is a general decline in prices.
  • What are some reasons for studying economics? Choose three answers.
    To understand resource allocation, make informed decisions, and analyze market behavior.
  • Which is the best definition of inflation?
    Inflation is the sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services.
  • What is an example of goods: a hotel room, a good haircut, a car wash, or a hard cover book?
    A hard cover book is an example of goods.
  • What are the three functions of money?
    Money serves as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value.
  • What is a private enterprise system?
    A private enterprise system is an economic system where individuals own and operate businesses for profit.
  • Which of these best describes the invisible hand theory of Adam Smith?
    The invisible hand theory suggests that individuals pursuing their own interests unintentionally benefit society.
  • Which are major decisions that must be addressed by an economic system?
    What to produce, how to produce, and for whom to produce.
  • What is voluntary exchange?
    Voluntary exchange is the act of buyers and sellers freely and willingly engaging in market transactions.
  • Why are entrepreneurs important to the economy?
    Entrepreneurs create jobs, foster innovation, and drive economic growth.
  • Which of the following occur in the resource market?
    Households sell resources like labor to firms in exchange for income.
  • What is one way that economics can influence your daily life?
    Economics affects decisions about spending, saving, and investing.
  • Which of the following is not a function of money?
    Providing entertainment is not a function of money.
  • A country in the first stage of the demographic transition demonstrates which of the following?
    High birth and death rates.
  • Which of the following is an advantage of a sole proprietorship?
    A sole proprietorship offers full control to the owner.
  • What are the 4 main types of economic systems?
    Traditional, command, market, and mixed economies.
  • What are the three basic economic questions all societies must answer?
    What to produce, how to produce, and for whom to produce.
  • Which of the following is an example of a sunk cost?
    Money spent on non-refundable tickets is a sunk cost.
  • What area of economics focuses on the interactions between individual consumers and producers?
    Microeconomics focuses on individual consumers and producers.
  • What is one advantage of direct distribution channels?
    Direct channels allow producers to interact directly with consumers.
  • Which of the following does competition require?
    Competition requires multiple buyers and sellers.
  • Which of the following is positively correlated with gross domestic product (GDP) per capita?
    Higher standards of living are positively correlated with GDP per capita.
  • Which of the following can be stated as potentially true about any economy?
    Scarcity of resources is true for any economy.
  • Economics is the study of what?
    Economics is the study of how society manages scarce resources.
  • What type of economic system is used in the United States?
    The United States uses a mixed-market economy.
  • Which statement best explains the role of producers in economics?
    Producers create goods and services to satisfy consumer needs.
  • Which statement describes a disadvantage of a command economy?
    A command economy often lacks efficiency and innovation.
  • Which of the following typically occurs during an expansionary phase of a business cycle?
    Economic growth and rising employment typically occur.