Introduction to Economics quiz #1 Flashcards

How is an excise tax different from a sales tax? An excise tax is levied on specific goods, such as gasoline or tobacco, while a sales tax is applied broadly to most goods and services at the point of sale.

What is one way a command economy affects the lives of private citizens? In a command economy, the government makes most economic decisions, limiting private citizens' choices in production and consumption.

What is one characteristic of a command economy? A command economy is characterized by government control over production and resource allocation.

What is the difference between a flat tax rate and a progressive tax rate? A flat tax rate charges the same percentage to all income levels, while a progressive tax rate increases as income rises.

What role do entrepreneurs play in economics? Entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to economic growth by starting and managing businesses.

What might cause a change in the value of fiat money? Changes in government policy, inflation, or public confidence can affect the value of fiat money.