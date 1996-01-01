Introduction to Economics quiz #10 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #10
Which of the following is an argument by the classical economists?
Markets are self-regulating.Why are U.S. dollars considered money?
They are accepted as a medium of exchange.Which of the following is the primary cause of inflation?
Excess demand over supply.What country or region best exemplifies a traditional economy?
Rural communities in Africa.What is one advantage a command economy offers workers that a market economy does not?
Job security.What is an example of a production decision?
Choosing how much of a product to make.What would happen if banking didn’t exist?
Economic transactions would be less efficient.Which of the following lists economic systems in order from least to most flexible?
Command, traditional, mixed, market.Which of the following statements best explains why many people came to oppose prohibition?
It led to illegal markets and crime.Which of the following is an example of the limited role of government in the economy?
Setting basic safety standards.Which of the following is not a requirement or characteristic of a market?
Government ownership is not required.What happens to the amount of money the government collects in taxes if unemployment is high?
Tax revenue decreases.What force would dictate economic decisions in a Marxist economy?
Central planning by the government.What is one way in which the economy of Singapore varies from the economy of Iran?
Singapore has a more open market economy.Which example defines an economic activity?
Buying groceries.Which of the following areas of economics studies issues such as ways to reduce teenage smoking?
Microeconomics.What two important functions does a market system perform?
Resource allocation and coordination.Which of the following is not a force as per the five forces model?
Government regulation is not one of the five forces.Which of the following is a reason to study economics?
To make informed choices about resource use.In which type of economic system does government play the smallest role?
Market economy.Which of the following was a significant cause of the trend from 1843 to 1854 shown in the graph?
Industrialization.Which of the following best describes the goal of the firm?
Profit maximization.Which of these helps explain why mixed economies develop?
Need for both efficiency and social welfare.What is an economic system?
A system for allocating resources and distributing goods.What is an economy?
An economy is the system of production and exchange.What is a mixed economy?
A mixed economy combines market and government elements.What was collectivization?
Collectivization was the consolidation of farms under government control.What is frictional unemployment?
Unemployment due to people changing jobs.The ability to compete and participate in the global market is which of the following terms?
Global competitiveness.Which of the following describes the benefits of specialization in a free market?
Increased efficiency and output.What human activity uses the most water worldwide? a. industry b. wastewater c. wells d. agriculture
d. agricultureWhich of these statements describes a disadvantage of a traditional economy?
Limited innovation and growth.Which of the following is a microeconomic statement?
A price increase reduces demand for a product.Which of the following best describes vertical integration?
A firm controls multiple stages of production.What were the original intentions of government’s involvement with business?
To protect consumers and ensure fair competition.Why has much clothing manufacturing moved from the United States to other countries?
Lower labor costs abroad.Which of the following behaviors are more likely to happen in a good economy? (Everfi)
Increased spending and investment.What percentage of the American job market is made up of small businesses?
About 50%.What are four reasons why individuals become entrepreneurs?
Desire for independence, profit, innovation, and opportunity.How can simple models help us understand a complex economy?
They clarify relationships and predict outcomes.