Introduction to Economics quiz #10 Flashcards

Which of the following is an argument by the classical economists? Markets are self-regulating.

Why are U.S. dollars considered money? They are accepted as a medium of exchange.

Which of the following is the primary cause of inflation? Excess demand over supply.

What country or region best exemplifies a traditional economy? Rural communities in Africa.

What is one advantage a command economy offers workers that a market economy does not? Job security.

What is an example of a production decision? Choosing how much of a product to make.