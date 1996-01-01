Introduction to Economics quiz #11 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #11
Which of the following services or businesses would likely not be found in a lower-order settlement?
Specialty medical clinics.Which of these actions is not a way a firm can obtain new products?
Ignoring market research.How does a market economy support nonprofit organizations?
By allowing voluntary donations and competition for resources.What is one of the three measures used to determine the Human Development Index (HDI) of a country?
Life expectancy.Which of the following is a function of firms in the market economy?
Producing goods and services.Which is not one of the four types of economies countries use?
Feudal economy.Which region has the highest NIR?
Sub-Saharan Africa.Which of the following is not one of the four major market structures?
Duopoly.Why would commodity money be hard to use in most societies?
It is bulky and not easily divisible.Which economic system do most countries operate under today?
Most countries have mixed economies.What do all three economic systems have in common?
They allocate scarce resources.In what type of market is a buyer cautioned against asking for personal items?
In a formal retail market.When do prices serve as signals and incentives for producers to enter a market?
When prices rise due to increased demand.What drives the choices of consumers and producers in a market economy?
Self-interest and price signals.How has the internet dramatically reduced search costs?
By making information easily accessible.Are firms primarily buyers or sellers in the goods and services market? In the labor market?
Firms are sellers in goods markets, buyers in labor markets.Which of the following is an economic issue which seems to have a direct impact on crime?
Unemployment.What unfair business practice do cartels use?
Price fixing.Which economic condition typically occurs during a popular vacation destination’s off–season?
Lower demand and reduced prices.What are the nine attributes of money?
Portability, durability, divisibility, uniformity, acceptability, limited supply, stability, recognizability, and fungibility.Which of the following shifts aggregate demand to the left?
A decrease in consumer spending.Peak business organizations focus on which of the following goals?
Maximizing profits.Which of the following is not one of Porter's generic business level strategies?
Diversification.How does a mixed economy decide 'how to produce?'
Through both market forces and government regulation.Check understanding: How is a society’s economic system defined?
By how it allocates resources and organizes production.Which of the following best represents fiat money?
Paper currency with no intrinsic value.Which of the following is a function of households in the market economy?
Supplying labor and consuming goods.Which of the following is one of the quickest and least costly ways to conduct exploratory research?
Surveys.Which of the following drive the market for EVs?
Consumer demand and government incentives.Which of the following accounts for the eight general forms of market competition?
Market structure classification.Which phrase defines 'consumerism' best?
The protection and promotion of consumer interests.Why might economic interest groups find more success than public interest groups?
They have more resources and focused goals.How did high tariffs hurt many Americans?
By raising prices and reducing trade.New careers emerge in response to which of the following?
Technological change.Which statement best explains why money was invented?
To facilitate exchange and overcome barter limitations.Which economic system can change direction quickly and drastically?
Command economy.What is the movement of people from rural to urban areas called?
Urbanization.If Pepsi goes on sale, what happens to demand?
Demand increases.Which of the following is a potential benefit of inflation?
It can reduce the real burden of debt.Why might buying a home during a recession be a good decision for some consumers?
Home prices may be lower.