Introduction to Economics quiz #11 Flashcards

Which of the following services or businesses would likely not be found in a lower-order settlement? Specialty medical clinics.

Which of these actions is not a way a firm can obtain new products? Ignoring market research.

How does a market economy support nonprofit organizations? By allowing voluntary donations and competition for resources.

What is one of the three measures used to determine the Human Development Index (HDI) of a country? Life expectancy.

Which of the following is a function of firms in the market economy? Producing goods and services.

Which is not one of the four types of economies countries use? Feudal economy.