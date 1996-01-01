Introduction to Economics quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which type of innovation is illustrated by Toyota implementing lean production principles? Process innovation.

What is a primary economic goal of governments? (Quizlet) Promoting economic stability and growth.

Which of the following is not an example of a transaction cost? Production cost.

Which of the following is a form of nonprice competition? Advertising.

Which of the following scenarios is an example of a person interacting outside of a market? Volunteering for a charity.

How does promotion help the economy grow? It increases awareness and demand for products.