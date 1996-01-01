Introduction to Economics quiz #13 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Age, gender, and income are all examples of blank______ segmentation variables. Demographic.

The most basic responsibility of all businesses is its economic responsibility. True.

When interest rates are ______, buyers are often priced out of the market. High.

A barter economy is different from a money economy in that a barter economy Requires direct exchange of goods.

When economists say that money serves as a medium of exchange, they mean that it is Used to buy and sell goods and services.

A market development strategy can be defined as selling ______. Existing products in new markets.