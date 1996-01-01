Introduction to Economics quiz #14 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

A firm's decision to identify and develop new markets for existing products is a ________ strategy. Market development.

Introducing a new product into the market is called Product launch.

Mercantilism is an economic theory stating that colonies should Benefit the mother country.

A(n) market is a specific group of consumers that have similar wants and needs. Target market.

Which of the following are defined as core goods? Physical products like cars and computers.

Services high in ________ qualities have characteristics that the buyer can evaluate after purchase. Experience.