Introduction to Economics quiz #14 Flashcards

Introduction to Economics quiz #14
  • A firm's decision to identify and develop new markets for existing products is a ________ strategy.
    Market development.
  • Introducing a new product into the market is called
    Product launch.
  • Mercantilism is an economic theory stating that colonies should
    Benefit the mother country.
  • A(n) market is a specific group of consumers that have similar wants and needs.
    Target market.
  • Which of the following are defined as core goods?
    Physical products like cars and computers.
  • Services high in ________ qualities have characteristics that the buyer can evaluate after purchase.
    Experience.
  • A market includes
    Buyers and sellers.
  • Globalization creates greater ______________.
    Interconnectedness.
  • Dividing a market into segments based on the various ways to use a product is known as ________.
    Usage segmentation.
  • ______ changes as the output of the firm changes.
    Variable cost.
  • Why are economic transactions easier with money than with barter?
    Money is widely accepted and divisible.
  • When a firm is considering going global, the __________ step is deciding which market(s) to enter.
    First.
  • New-economy companies generally have higher __________ than old-economy companies.
    Growth rates.
  • An economic system in which money is not used as a medium of exchange is a
    Barter economy.
  • A market is defined as blank______. (Fill in the blank)
    A place for exchange.
  • Banks increase transaction costs when they act as financial intermediaries.
    False; banks usually reduce transaction costs.
  • Which of these generally represents the last channel member in a distribution channel?
    Retailer.
  • ________ markets consist of individuals and households that buy goods and services for personal use.
    Consumer.
  • A risk that affects only individuals or small groups and not the entire economy is called a
    Unsystematic risk.
  • What are implicit costs? Part 2: An implicit cost is
    The opportunity cost of using owned resources.
  • Which of the following is a reason to study economics?
    To understand resource allocation.
  • One of the main questions of economics involves deciding upon the method for
    Producing goods and services.
  • In a mixed-market economy, the government regulates business.
    True.
  • The Fed’s use of open market operations affects banks’
    Reserves and lending ability.
  • Goods that are considered to be needs tend to be
    Inelastic in demand.
  • A resource has value, and people are willing to pay for it most likely because the resource is
    Scarce.
  • In a mixed market economy, property owned by an individual
    Is protected by law.
  • A purpose of government regulation in a mixed-market economy is to protect
    Consumers and the environment.
  • A ______ enforces government regulations in a specific area of the economy.
    Regulatory agency.
  • In addition to raising money, the government imposes excise taxes to
    Discourage consumption of certain goods.
  • In 1776, an economics book titled ______ was published to promote the concept of free enterprise.
    'The Wealth of Nations.'
  • The three questions of economics best help in making decisions about ______.
    Resource allocation.
  • A business owner would most likely create a cooperative instead of buying a franchise because
    They want shared ownership and control.
  • In a mixed-market economy, the government regulates business
    To protect public interests.
  • When a country chooses to limit the kinds of goods or services it produces, it is practicing
    Specialization.
  • Economics is a study of consumer ______.
    Choices.
  • When compared to a mixed-market economy, a command economy typically has
    Less consumer choice.
  • Reserved powers examples
    State regulation of education and local governments.
  • The deeds and actions of a producer indicate what kind of authority?
    Market authority.
  • The most common economic system in the world is a
    Mixed economy.