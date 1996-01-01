Introduction to Economics quiz #15 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #15
In a market system, firms are subject to business risk.
True.The goal of a command economy is to
Achieve equality and stability.The buying and selling of various goods and services is called ____________.
Trade.Economics is the study of how society manages its
Scarce resources.Becoming informed about economics helps a person understand the
Forces shaping markets and choices.What is the economic system in the United States?
Mixed-market economy.The estimated economic loss of all motor vehicle crashes in 2012 was $26,000.
False; the actual loss is much higher.Market revolution APUSH definition
A shift to a market-based economy in the US during the 19th century.The three questions of economics best help in making decisions about
Resource allocation.Incremental is incremental revenues minus incremental costs.
True.Microeconomics final exam: What topics are covered?
Supply and demand, profit maximization, and taxes.It is becoming more and more common to sell products and services
Online.An economist most likely spends time studying
Resource allocation and market behavior.Money functions primarily as a medium of _______, a unit of _______, and a store of value.
Exchange, account.Mercantilism was the principle that
National wealth is increased by exporting more than importing.A pure market economy is sometimes called pure
Capitalism.If new manufacturers enter the computer industry, then (ceteris paribus):
Competition increases and prices may fall.Economics is the study of
How society allocates scarce resources.The most significant real economic cost of high unemployment is:
Lost output and income.The activities buyers and sellers perform to facilitate mutually satisfying exchanges is:
Marketing.Soup is an inferior good if the demand
Falls as income rises.Help economists make forecasts, which are also called predictions.
Economic models.Most goods and services produced at home
Are not included in GDP.Stock is the amount of inventory required to meet expected demand.
True.An understanding of the best ways to produce goods and services is called
Technical knowledge.Voters can participate regardless of party affiliation in a(n) _______ primary.
Open.A business model where companies sell or license the data they collect as a form of revenue.
Data monetization.An economy that balances government intervention with free enterprise is known as a
Mixed economy.Cost is a measure of the
Microeconomics.The ______ is the excess return an asset earns based on the level of risk taken.
Risk premium.What are expressed powers?
Sin tax.The main role of banks in the nation’s economy is to
Facilitate saving and lending.Economies of scale AP Human Geography definition
Cost advantages from increased production.In-state college tuition is almost always a cheaper option than out-of-state colleges. False or true?
True.For entrepreneurs, taking _________ and growing a business go hand in hand.
Risks.A country that has multinational corporations is most likely to be
Developed or emerging.