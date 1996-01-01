Introduction to Economics quiz #15 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

In a market system, firms are subject to business risk. True.

The goal of a command economy is to Achieve equality and stability.

The buying and selling of various goods and services is called ____________. Trade.

Economics is the study of how society manages its Scarce resources.

Becoming informed about economics helps a person understand the Forces shaping markets and choices.

What is the economic system in the United States? Mixed-market economy.