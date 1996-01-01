Introduction to Economics quiz #16 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #16
In a free-enterprise system, consumers decide
What to buy and use.The decrease in total surplus that results from a market distortion, such as a tax, is called a
Deadweight loss.The high-tech firms of Silicon Valley in California are clustered together to take advantage of
Shared resources and talent.Economics is the study of how individuals and societies allocate:
Scarce resources.True or false: Everyone except for the super wealthy has a finite, or limited, amount of income.
True.Rules are a necessary component of competition.
True.What is one cost of avoiding insurance?
Risk of financial loss.The widespread financial insecurity of Americans is primarily because:
Creating jobs and innovation.The finished product of one company can become raw materials for another company.
True.Explain the concept of market and market identification.
A market is where buyers and sellers interact; identification finds target customers.The creation of usable goods.
Production.Businesses which provide services to consumers and other businesses
Service businesses.Supply side economics APUSH definition
Economic theory favoring lower taxes and less regulation.The number one cause of collisions is:
Driver error.Government regulations on credit aim to
Protect consumers.An example of an intermediate good would be
Steel used in car manufacturing.Supporting the conditions for economic reconstruction is an action in the _____ phase.
Recovery.Quaternary economic activities are those that
Involve information and knowledge services.Voluntary exchange
Is a transaction where both parties benefit.Supply is the supply of a good or service that considers only the private costs of its production.
True.A ______ economy aims to be self-sufficient.
Command.The rivalry between companies selling similar products and services is called:
Competition.Limited life economics definition
A business that ceases to exist when the owner leaves.The ultimate goal of all economic activity is
Satisfying human wants and needs.The term _____________ describes circumstances where a country's exports exceed its imports.
Trade surplus.________ is an official ban on trade with a country.
Embargo.A mixed economy has strong elements of both __________ and __________ economies.
Market and command.A tax on the sellers of coffee will increase the price of coffee paid by buyers,
True.Bid rent theory definition AP Human Geography
Land value decreases with distance from the city center.A public opinion is designed to estimate the views or sentiments of the public.
True.What is an economic system?
A method for organizing production and distribution.A mixed-market economy is one in which
Private and public sectors coexist.Traditional economy
Relies on customs and barter.5 foundations of economics
Incentives, trade-offs, opportunity cost, marginal thinking, and markets.Identify the five fundamental questions that all economies, whether market or command, must address.
What, how, for whom, how much, and how to distribute.A butcher who cuts a larger piece of beef into steaks is an example of utility.
Form utility.The primary way government raises revenue is through
Taxes.Consumption is the purchase of goods and services by:
Households.