Introduction to Economics quiz #16 Flashcards

In a free-enterprise system, consumers decide What to buy and use.

The decrease in total surplus that results from a market distortion, such as a tax, is called a Deadweight loss.

The high-tech firms of Silicon Valley in California are clustered together to take advantage of Shared resources and talent.

Economics is the study of how individuals and societies allocate: Scarce resources.

True or false: Everyone except for the super wealthy has a finite, or limited, amount of income. True.

Rules are a necessary component of competition. True.