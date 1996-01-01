Introduction to Economics quiz #17 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #17
In a transitional economy, a(n) ________ economy is changing to a mixed-market economy.
Command.What is an example of a market economy (Everfi)?
The United States.Normal profit is also known as zero profit.
True.A mixed-market economy is best defined as an economy
With both private and government involvement.Benchmark polls definition
Surveys measuring public opinion at a point in time.Inflation will happen when demand far outweighs the supply.
True.In the long run, the most important source of increase in a nation's standard of living is a:
Increase in productivity.Why is it risky to invest in a commodity?
Prices can be volatile.What role do entrepreneurs play in economics (Everfi)?
They create businesses and drive economic growth.A trade deficit means a country is exporting more than it is importing.
False.The term that covers all expenditures by households on goods and services is known as ______ expenditures.
Consumption.The tax on the purchase of goods or services is called
Sales tax.During a severe recession, we would expect output to fall the most in
Durable goods industries.Citizens of developed nations typically experience __________.
Higher standards of living.The most common medium of exchange in modern economic systems is
Money.This scenario describes a tax system.
A progressive, regressive, or flat tax system.If the North American newsprint paper market has barriers to entry, then
Few firms will dominate the market.When interest rates are low, spending decreases.
False; spending usually increases.Angel investors are wealthy individuals who seek high returns through private investments.
True.Companies' emphasis on profits has resulted in
Greater competition and innovation.In order for the economy to be strong, businesses must _____.
Grow and innovate.Tax is what you pay on pretty much everything you buy.
Sales tax.What is a traditional economy?
An economy based on customs and barter.An entrepreneur can best be characterized as someone who
Takes risks to start a business.For new product marketers, early adopters are important because they tend to be
Influential and willing to try new products.What is prohibited in a command economy?
Private ownership of resources.Economic sectors AP Human Geography
Primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary sectors.It is rare for a completely new product to enter markets and be successful.
True.Includes the study of individual purchasing decisions.
Microeconomics.Competition helps create a healthy society by:
Encouraging innovation and efficiency.Additional revenue generated from the sale of a single unit
Marginal revenue.A commodity in which someone invests might include a
Gold or oil.To barter means to sell, create, trade, or earn?
Trade.One consequence of automation is that producers need fewer customers, machines, materials, or workers?
Workers.In a capitalist system, the government should its role in the economy.
Limit.Even if the economy is declining, the financial market can still do well.
True.An intervening opportunity is an example of a __________.
Spatial interaction.What is one way for an entrepreneur to decrease risk?
Diversify products or services.The compromise gave Congress the power to regulate trade.
True.A command economy in which the government controls everything is called
Communism.