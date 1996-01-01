Introduction to Economics quiz #18 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Relationship of substantial reward compared to the amount of risk taken Risk-return tradeoff.

What best describes what a supply chain is (Everfi)? A network for producing and delivering products.

Are those buyers who want to be the first on the block to have a new product or service. Innovators.

Individuals have the right to decide what to buy, when to buy it, and how to use it. True.

Karl Marx was an influential German thinker and revolutionary who pioneered the idea of ______. Communism.

Communist countries usually have ______ economies. Command.