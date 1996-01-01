Introduction to Economics quiz #18 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #18
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Relationship of substantial reward compared to the amount of risk taken
Risk-return tradeoff.What best describes what a supply chain is (Everfi)?
A network for producing and delivering products.Are those buyers who want to be the first on the block to have a new product or service.
Innovators.Individuals have the right to decide what to buy, when to buy it, and how to use it.
True.Karl Marx was an influential German thinker and revolutionary who pioneered the idea of ______.
Communism.Communist countries usually have ______ economies.
Command.An increase in the international value of the United States dollar will most likely benefit
U.S. consumers buying imports.Health care, business, retail, and education are examples of ________ industries.
Service.Which of the following items is found in all economic systems:
Scarcity.The loanable funds market is best described as bringing together
Savers and borrowers.Buying and selling products online is called ____________.
E-commerce.Which of the following is the best reason for studying economics:
To make informed decisions.______ comes in the form of wages, interest, rent, profit, and even from government programs.
Income.Which best describes the nature of cause and effect in the context of the business cycle
Changes in demand and production cause fluctuations.Anything that can be bought or sold.
A good or service.During times of rising prices, which of the following is not an accurate statement?
Purchasing power increases.What is the expected return on a security with beta of 1?
Equal to the market return.Of the options listed below, which is the best example of systematic risk?
Economic recession.What is the goal when companies concentrate on a single industry?
Specialization and efficiency.Which of the following would lead to economic growth as discussed in the article?
Investment in technology.In a market economy, who makes the decisions that guide most economic activity?
Consumers and producers.When a new firm enters an industry, which of the following often occur?
Increased competition and lower prices.Which of the following statements is true of a traditional economy?
It relies on customs and traditions.In the United States, what is the primary reason people go without nourishing meals?
Limited income.Which of the following is an example of vertical integration?
A manufacturer buying its supplier.Which of the following situations leads to economic growth?
Increased investment and innovation.Which items represent examples of Adam Smith’s 'invisible hand' at work?
Competition and self-interest benefiting society.Which of the following is a disadvantage faced by first movers in an industry?
High costs and risk of failure.Are households primarily buyers or sellers in the goods and services market? In the labor market?
Buyers in goods market, sellers in labor market.First-mover disadvantages can include which of the following?
High costs and uncertainty.Which of the following premises was an essential part of the idea of mercantilism?
National wealth depends on trade surplus.Which of the following is an example of a retail store?
A clothing shop.Which of the following are disadvantages of being a first-mover?
High costs and risk of failure.Which of the following is the correct definition of price fixing?
Collusion to set prices above market levels.Which of the following statements about economic fluctuations is true?
They are normal in market economies.Which of the following is classified as investment in national income (GDP) accounting?
Purchasing new equipment.Which of the following examples was used by the authors to explain economics?
Buying and selling goods.Economic cost can best be defined as
The value of resources used, including opportunity cost.A natural monopoly exists when
One firm can supply the market at lower cost than multiple firms.Cost-plus pricing occurs when
A firm adds a markup to production cost.