Introduction to Economics quiz #19 Flashcards

Introduction to Economics quiz #19
Introduction to Economics quiz #19
The inflation tax refers to
Loss of purchasing power due to inflation.A joint product is
A product produced together with another.A firm has market power if it can
Influence prices.Firms are willing to offer generous rebates because
They stimulate sales.It is costly to hold money because
It earns no interest.A decrease in business taxes will tend to
Increase investment and output.The basic principles of economics suggest that
People respond to incentives.The bargaining power of suppliers increases as
The number of suppliers decreases.An office desk is an example of:
A durable good.Entrepreneurs are willing to take on ______ in the hope of earning a high income.
Risk.Investors face various choices regarding what they can invest in
True.A pharmaceutical company buys marketing rights to sell a drug exclusively in East Asian markets.
Market entry strategy.Expansion of competition which provides customers with many choices is called a
Competitive market.The supply of money increases when
Banks make more loans.A command economic system is characterized by
Government control of resources.Why must total spending be equal to total income in an economy?
Because every expenditure is someone else's income.A tax where the marginal tax rate increases as income rises is a(n)
Progressive tax.A regressive tax is one in which the average tax rate (increases/decreases) as income increases.
Decreases.In developing economic theories, principles, or models, economists
Make simplifying assumptions.To be considered part of a market, an individual must
Have willingness and ability to buy.The goal of market segmentation is to
Identify target customer groups.Tomatoes represent a small subset of food, so tomatoes are:
A niche product.Federal, state, and local entities are considered markets.
True.A constant-cost industry is an industry in which:
Costs do not change as output increases.The essential feature of the market mechanism is the signal. (Enter one word in the blank.)
Price.In general, the supply chain starts with
Raw materials.A benefit of free markets is that it
Promotes efficiency.Fixed costs are often more controllable than variable costs. True or false question.
False.Costs that do not change with the amount of produced are fixed costs.
True.When a few buyers purchase large amount from a single seller, they are said to gain buyer's
Power.The rationing function of prices refers to the:
Allocation of scarce resources.You go to the gas station and see that the price of gasoline is unchanged
Supply and demand are balanced.Buying goods or services instead of producing or providing them in-house is called
Outsourcing.When society has a higher level of capital per person, it is called ______________.
Capital deepening.A tax designed to reduce the disparities in wealth between the rich and poor is called a(n)
Wealth tax.Today, the economic systems of most nations could most accurately be classified as
Mixed economies.Specialization—the division of labor—enhances productivity and efficiency by:
Allowing workers to focus on specific tasks.Economies of scale means using
Larger production to lower costs.The degree to which a firm or project relies on fixed costs is called the ______ leverage.
Operating.Sunk costs are costs that
Cannot be recovered.