Introduction to Economics quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of these effects of expansionary spending would a government most want to avoid? A government would want to avoid excessive inflation.

What are the three basic economic questions? What to produce, how to produce, and for whom to produce.

Which of the following is correct regarding the small-business sector in the United States? Small businesses create many jobs and drive innovation.

How do money and currency relate? Currency is a physical form of money used as a medium of exchange.

An increase in inventories will increase which component of gross domestic product? An increase in inventories raises investment in GDP calculations.

Which of the following are found in the product market? Goods and services are found in the product market.