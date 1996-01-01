Introduction to Economics quiz #20 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

The U.S. income tax is currently a __________ tax. Progressive.

All markets ultimately are composed of Buyers and sellers.

The basic economic cost of unemployment is forgone Output.

When consumer saving and investing increase, interest rates tend to: Decrease.

A mixed economy is a(n) (one word) economy that includes government spending and taxation. Hybrid.

Apple acquiring P.A. Semi is an example of Vertical integration.