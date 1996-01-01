Introduction to Economics quiz #20 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #20
The U.S. income tax is currently a __________ tax.
Progressive.All markets ultimately are composed of
Buyers and sellers.The basic economic cost of unemployment is forgone
Output.When consumer saving and investing increase, interest rates tend to:
Decrease.A mixed economy is a(n) (one word) economy that includes government spending and taxation.
Hybrid.Apple acquiring P.A. Semi is an example of
Vertical integration.Economic profits are
Profits above normal profit.When there is a constrained resource, the best way to increase profits is to
Allocate it to the highest-value use.Advertising can reduce efficiency by
Increasing costs without improving products.Fundamentally economics deals with
Scarcity and choice.