Introduction to Economics quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the difference between vertical and horizontal integration? Vertical integration involves controlling supply chain stages; horizontal integration involves merging with competitors.

Which of these economic goals is most important in a traditional economy? Stability and meeting basic needs are most important.

Which of the following is a characteristic of a traditional economy? Production is based on customs and traditions.

What is a market economy regulated by? A market economy is regulated by supply and demand.

What was the purpose of NAFTA? NAFTA aimed to promote free trade between the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Which of the following did not result in economic growth? Resource misallocation does not result in economic growth.