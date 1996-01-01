Introduction to Economics quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #3
What is the difference between vertical and horizontal integration?
Vertical integration involves controlling supply chain stages; horizontal integration involves merging with competitors.Which of these economic goals is most important in a traditional economy?
Stability and meeting basic needs are most important.Which of the following is a characteristic of a traditional economy?
Production is based on customs and traditions.What is a market economy regulated by?
A market economy is regulated by supply and demand.What was the purpose of NAFTA?
NAFTA aimed to promote free trade between the US, Canada, and Mexico.Which of the following did not result in economic growth?
Resource misallocation does not result in economic growth.Which of the following are considered to be the four basic market structures?
Perfect competition, monopoly, oligopoly, and monopolistic competition.What is the best definition of a cost leadership strategy?
A cost leadership strategy aims to be the lowest-cost producer in an industry.What is the paradox of value?
The paradox of value refers to the contradiction between high value of non-essentials and low value of essentials.What is the definition of average variable cost?
Average variable cost is total variable cost divided by output.Which is the primary source of revenue for the federal government?
Income taxes are the primary source of federal revenue.Which of the following terms describes an organization that connects users to the internet?
An Internet Service Provider (ISP) connects users to the internet.Which of the following can best be characterized as a subject of microeconomics?
Consumer choices and firm behavior are subjects of microeconomics.Which of the following is a defining characteristic of a market economy?
Private ownership and voluntary exchange define a market economy.Which of the following statements about self-interest in a market system is false?
Self-interest always leads to negative outcomes is false.Which of the following is an example of a wealth tax?
A tax on property or net worth is a wealth tax.What are two examples of economic forces within a company's general environment?
Inflation and unemployment are economic forces.Which group of people ultimately determines the products that a command economy produces?
Government planners determine products in a command economy.An increase in the demand for loanable funds could be best explained by which of the following?
Higher investment demand increases demand for loanable funds.What does Thomas Malthus say about food supply and population control?
Malthus argued that population growth would outpace food supply.What is an organized collection of data?
A database is an organized collection of data.What is the role of the three questions of economics?
They guide resource allocation and production decisions.Is profit maximization the primary objective of a business?
Yes, profit maximization is typically the primary objective.Every economic system answers three questions: What is produced? How is it produced?
And for whom is it produced?What might lead to an expansion in the business cycle?
Increased consumer spending and investment can lead to expansion.The United States operates within what type of economic system?
The US operates within a mixed-market economy.What is one significant characteristic of fractional reserve banking?
Banks keep only a fraction of deposits as reserves.Which of the following is an example of microeconomics?
Studying how a price change affects a single firm's sales.Excise taxes are levied on which of the following?
Excise taxes are levied on specific goods like alcohol and tobacco.Which feature is characteristic of a market economy?
Private property and voluntary exchange are characteristic.What gives money its value?
Money's value comes from government backing and public trust.What are the characteristics of a traditional economy?
Traditional economies rely on customs, traditions, and barter.Which of the following statements is true about a market economy?
Prices are determined by supply and demand.Which of the following does a decreasing-cost industry experience?
Average costs fall as industry output increases.Which of the following statements is true about causes of business cycle fluctuations?
Business cycles are caused by changes in aggregate demand and supply.What are tasks performed by people that customers will buy to satisfy a want or need?
These tasks are called services.Which of the following is an example of a goods producing business?
A car manufacturer is a goods producing business.All other things equal, what does this phrase mean in economics?
It means holding other variables constant to isolate effects.Which of the following is an example of creative destruction?
Smartphones replacing landline phones is creative destruction.