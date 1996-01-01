Introduction to Economics quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not an example of a market? A family dinner is not a market.

Which statement best explains why there was a coin shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic? Reduced circulation and business closures led to a coin shortage.

Which of the following is the reason why every society needs to develop an economic system? To allocate scarce resources efficiently.

What are advantages of organizing economic activity inside of a firm? Firms can reduce transaction costs and coordinate production.

Which of the following represents a long-run adjustment? Building a new factory is a long-run adjustment.

Which constraint does not allow someone to create an order for a nonexistent customer? A database integrity constraint prevents this.