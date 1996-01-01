Introduction to Economics quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which of the following is not an example of a market?
A family dinner is not a market.Which statement best explains why there was a coin shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Reduced circulation and business closures led to a coin shortage.Which of the following is the reason why every society needs to develop an economic system?
To allocate scarce resources efficiently.What are advantages of organizing economic activity inside of a firm?
Firms can reduce transaction costs and coordinate production.Which of the following represents a long-run adjustment?
Building a new factory is a long-run adjustment.Which constraint does not allow someone to create an order for a nonexistent customer?
A database integrity constraint prevents this.Which of the following steps does an economist not take when studying the economy?
Ignoring data is not a step economists take.What type of issue is economic prosperity?
Economic prosperity is a macroeconomic issue.Which of the following definitions describes a tax?
A tax is a compulsory payment to the government.What is generally the first step in market segmentation?
Identifying potential customer groups is the first step.Which one of the following is an example of a sunk cost?
Money spent on a non-refundable deposit is a sunk cost.Which of these consumers is involved in an exchange for a service?
A person getting a haircut is exchanging for a service.Which one of the following is the most important source of risk from owning bonds?
Interest rate risk is the most important source.Which term refers to a company deciding where to establish its operations?
This is called location selection.Which of these is an example of a multiple products?
A bakery selling bread, cakes, and cookies.Which of the following is true of the quantity of money demanded?
It varies inversely with the interest rate.What are the two most important assumptions in all of economics?
Scarcity and rational behavior are key assumptions.What two principles did Adam Smith believe essential to the survival of an economy?
Self-interest and competition.Which one of the following can be defined as a benefit-cost ratio?
The ratio of total benefits to total costs.Which of the following is not a price level policy?
Product advertising is not a price level policy.Which of the following is true of franchising?
Franchising allows businesses to expand using others' capital.Which economic system involves little government regulation or interference?
A market economy involves little government interference.Which is the broadest definition of a market?
A market is any place where buyers and sellers interact.Which of the following is a correct statement about a mixed economy?
A mixed economy combines private enterprise with government regulation.What will be a result of businesses expanding to serve global markets?
Businesses may increase sales and face more competition.Which of the following is considered a barrier to entry into an industry?
High start-up costs are a barrier to entry.Investment spending refers to purchases of which of the following?
Investment spending refers to purchases of capital goods.Which of the following is not a characteristic of a traditional economy?
Rapid technological change is not a characteristic.What applies to customers offering goods and services to each other on the internet?
This is called peer-to-peer commerce.Which term indicates that firms should put social commitments into place?
Corporate social responsibility.Which of the following best defines government revenue?
Government revenue is money collected from taxes and fees.What is the best example of a business whose goal is to earn a profit?
A retail store selling products for profit.Which of the following is an example of a market niche?
A bakery specializing in gluten-free products.Which of the following statements is true of markets?
Markets facilitate exchange between buyers and sellers.Which of the following taxes uses a regressive tax rate structure?
Sales taxes are regressive.Which of the following best describes goods?
Goods are tangible items that satisfy wants or needs.Which of the following best describes what we mean by resources in economics?
Resources are inputs used to produce goods and services.Which of the following observations was made famous by Adam Smith in his book The Wealth of Nations?
The invisible hand guides self-interest to benefit society.Which term is used for the customer segment in the introductory stage of the industry life cycle?
Early adopters.What is the primary cause of diseconomies of scale?
Management inefficiencies cause diseconomies of scale.