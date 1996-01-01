Introduction to Economics quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the best example of a market? A farmers' market where buyers and sellers trade goods.

Which of the following statements describes microeconomics? Microeconomics studies individual markets and decision-makers.

Which of the following issues is related to microeconomics? Pricing strategies of a single firm.

Which of the following is a possible effect of inflation? Inflation reduces purchasing power.

Which of these is a benefit to using an indirect strategy? Indirect strategies can reach more customers through intermediaries.

Which of the following are key issues for today's business operations? Globalization and technological change are key issues.