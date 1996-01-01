Introduction to Economics quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #5
What is the best example of a market?
A farmers' market where buyers and sellers trade goods.Which of the following statements describes microeconomics?
Microeconomics studies individual markets and decision-makers.Which of the following issues is related to microeconomics?
Pricing strategies of a single firm.Which of the following is a possible effect of inflation?
Inflation reduces purchasing power.Which of these is a benefit to using an indirect strategy?
Indirect strategies can reach more customers through intermediaries.Which of the following are key issues for today's business operations?
Globalization and technological change are key issues.During times of rising prices, what happens to purchasing power?
Purchasing power decreases.How does free trade tend to benefit society?
Free trade increases efficiency and consumer choice.The four levels of social responsibility include which of the following?
Economic, legal, ethical, and philanthropic responsibilities.Which of the following is a difference between large organizations and entrepreneurial businesses?
Large organizations have more resources; entrepreneurial businesses are more flexible.Which of the following would be more helpful in a recession?
Government stimulus spending is helpful in a recession.When the U.S. dollar is strong relative to other currencies, what is the effect?
U.S. exports become more expensive, imports become cheaper.Why do railroads require greater volumes of freight in order to be profitable?
High fixed costs require large volumes for profitability.Free trade is based on what principle?
Free trade is based on comparative advantage.Market economies are based on which of the following?
Market economies are based on voluntary exchange.What is one of the benefits of specialization in labor?
Specialization increases productivity and efficiency.Which of the following is considered a barrier to entry protecting an inventor from its rivals?
Patents are barriers to entry.Which of the following is an example of an economic indicator?
GDP is an economic indicator.Which of the following is not a strategic goal of FDI?
Reducing domestic competition is not a strategic goal.Which of the following is one of the four main elements that define a market?
Buyers and sellers are main elements.Which term refers to a company that is involved in more than one activity in the value chain?
This is called vertical integration.What type of cost includes anything a buyer must give up to obtain the benefits a product provides?
Opportunity cost.Why would a firm be deterred from building a new factory by higher interest rates?
Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs.What are the two economic factors that reflect a country’s attractiveness as a market?
Market size and growth rate.Which of the following is not an indicator of the business cycle?
Weather patterns are not business cycle indicators.An angel investor with specific industry knowledge and connections is known as?
A strategic angel investor.What kind of power might a local community use to influence a company's decisions?
Regulatory or political power.Which of the following concepts is another term for deadweight loss?
Excess burden.Which of the following items is most likely to be an implicit cost of production?
Foregone salary from alternative employment.Which of the following is true of first movers?
First movers can gain competitive advantages but face risks.Which of the following is a way to order options by priority?
Ranking.Which industry category accounts for the fewest number of small businesses?
Mining accounts for few small businesses.All of the following are departments within a typical organization except which?
A family department is not typical.Which would be considered an investment according to economists?
Purchasing new machinery for a factory.Which of the following best explains the coordination problem?
Difficulty in aligning actions among economic agents.Usually facilitate a connection between two anonymous parties that are willing to trade?
Markets facilitate these connections.Which is a characteristic of the price of preferred stock?
Preferred stock pays fixed dividends.What two important functions does a market system perform?
Markets allocate resources and coordinate economic activity.A market economy includes which following characteristic?
Private property rights.Which of the following statements best describes the study of economics? Economics studies how
Societies allocate scarce resources.