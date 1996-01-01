Introduction to Economics quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an objective of protectionism? Protectionism aims to shield domestic industries.

What is a general factor that contributes to the success of small businesses? Flexibility and innovation.

A form of pricing high is called what? Premium pricing.

Which items represent an implicit cost to a business owner? Foregone income from alternative employment.

Which of the following reasons explain why a natural monopoly might exist? High fixed costs and economies of scale.

Which level of the global wealth pyramid represents the largest number of people? The base level represents the largest number.