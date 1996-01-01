Introduction to Economics quiz #7 Flashcards
What is market information management?
It is the process of collecting and analyzing market data.What is the term for selling related products?
Cross-selling.What is one of the advantages of globalization?
Globalization increases market access and efficiency.Why might going to college be a good financial decision?
College can increase earning potential.In which type of market would you find it the most difficult to buy goods from another country?
A closed or command economy.What is one advantage and one disadvantage of the global economy for American workers?
Advantage: more job opportunities; disadvantage: increased competition.Which economic trend occurred under President Eisenhower?
Economic growth and infrastructure expansion.What is a traditional economy?
A traditional economy relies on customs and barter.Which of these situations are more likely to happen in a bad economy?
Rising unemployment and lower incomes.Which situation best reflects the concept of free enterprise?
A person starting a business to sell products.What advantages does money have over bartered goods? Check all that apply.
Money is divisible, portable, and widely accepted.How did the transcontinental railroad affect US commerce?
It expanded markets and reduced transportation costs.Which of the following behaviors are more likely to happen in a bad economy?
Reduced spending and increased saving.What is economic utility?
Economic utility is the satisfaction gained from consuming goods or services.Which was an economic effect of the Treaty of Versailles?
It imposed reparations and economic hardship on Germany.What is one purpose of studying economics?
To make informed decisions about resource use.In a free enterprise system, who makes most economic decisions?
Individuals and businesses make most decisions.Which example best describes how a bank injects money into the economy?
Making loans to businesses and consumers.What is a cash crop?
A crop grown for sale rather than personal use.If the government and central bank don’t use economic policy, what might happen?
Economic instability and prolonged recessions.Which economic indicator represents all the things you buy or do with your money?
Consumer spending.What was one advantage of the division of labor during the growth of industry?
It increased efficiency and productivity.Based on 'economy' from Walden, what is Thoreau's view of economic activity?
Thoreau values simplicity and self-sufficiency.Which is an advantage of using modern currency instead of a barter system?
Currency simplifies transactions and is widely accepted.When you hear the word 'money', what does it represent in economics?
Money represents a medium of exchange.The cotton gin was introduced in 1793. What was the effect of this invention in the US?
It increased cotton production and demand for labor.What is GDP?
GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.The Embargo Act of 1807 had which of the following effects on the United States?
It reduced trade and hurt the economy.What is laissez-faire economics?
Laissez-faire economics advocates minimal government intervention.Which philosopher is most associated with the market economy?
Adam Smith.Which of these is a major advantage of a market economy?
Efficient allocation of resources.What percent of U.S. energy comes from nonrenewable energy sources?
About 80% comes from nonrenewable sources.Which type of economy is most prevalent in the world today?
Mixed economies are most prevalent.What are consumers?
Consumers are individuals who buy goods and services.What are two components of laissez-faire economics?
Free markets and limited government.What is a war of attrition?
A prolonged conflict where each side tries to wear down the other.What was the market revolution?
The market revolution was a shift to a more market-based economy in the US.What is the product market?
The product market is where goods and services are bought and sold.Is economics a social science?
Yes, economics is a social science.What type of economy do you have if the gross domestic product (GDP) is growing?
A growing economy.