Introduction to Economics quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is market information management? It is the process of collecting and analyzing market data.

What is the term for selling related products? Cross-selling.

What is one of the advantages of globalization? Globalization increases market access and efficiency.

Why might going to college be a good financial decision? College can increase earning potential.

In which type of market would you find it the most difficult to buy goods from another country? A closed or command economy.

What is one advantage and one disadvantage of the global economy for American workers? Advantage: more job opportunities; disadvantage: increased competition.