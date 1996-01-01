Introduction to Economics quiz #8 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #8
What is one benefit of a dual-income household?
Higher total income and financial stability.Which basic economic goal is most easily achieved in a traditional economy?
Stability and meeting basic needs.Why are entrepreneurs important in a private enterprise system?
They drive innovation and create jobs.Why do we study economics?
To understand resource allocation and make informed choices.Which situation is the best example of regulation in an economic system?
Government setting safety standards for products.What does it mean for a city to have a cost of living index that is above or below 100?
Above 100 means higher than average costs; below 100 means lower.What is commodity money?
Commodity money is money with intrinsic value, like gold.What is a test market?
A test market is a small area used to try out a new product.What is the laissez-faire policy?
It is a policy of minimal government intervention in the economy.What is a planned economy regulated by?
A planned economy is regulated by the government.Which body or group is most able to use money to influence the economy?
The central bank.Which type of investment would a person with a high risk tolerance likely choose?
Stocks or commodities.Which is an economic system? a. monarchy c. dictatorship b. democracy d. market
d. marketWhen money is used for exchanges, what function is it serving?
Money is serving as a medium of exchange.Advertising which informs consumers about a new product is an example of which of the following?
Informative advertising.Which nation has a communist command economy: Norway, North Korea, South Korea, or the United States?
North Korea has a communist command economy.In which of the following elements of economic foreign policy can Congress participate?
Congress can participate in trade agreements.The U.S. consumer market is large. What does this mean for businesses?
It offers many opportunities for sales and growth.Which of the following is not a goal of supply chain management?
Increasing product prices is not a goal.Which kind of economy is most common in the world today?
Mixed economies are most common.Which best describes how producers benefit from specialization?
Specialization increases efficiency and output.Which of the following was an economic cause of imperialism?
Desire for new markets and resources.What kind of economy does Nigeria have: developed, emerging, developing, or undeveloped?
Nigeria has a developing economy.At what points will Al be producing the most equal amounts of sandwiches and salads?
When the quantities of both are the same.Which of these statements is true according to Adam Smith's theories?
Self-interest can lead to societal benefits.Which type of risks occur from fluctuations in business conditions?
Systematic risks.When the buyer and seller both have costs to pay, what is this called?
A transaction.Why do high start-up costs serve as a barrier to market entry?
They prevent new firms from entering the market.In a voluntary exchange, what do both parties expect?
Both expect to benefit.Which is not a stage of the business cycle?
Stagnation is not a stage.What is one major advantage localized economies have over more globalized economies?
Local economies can respond quickly to local needs.Which of these scenarios best represents a traditional economic system?
A village trading goods based on customs.Amy is buying a new blouse for a party. What kind of good is the blouse?
A consumer good.Which of the following best describes a society that uses pure capitalism as its economic system?
Private ownership and minimal government intervention.What incentive do banks have for lending money to homebuyers?
Banks earn interest income.What does new technology generally do to production?
It increases efficiency and lowers costs.What determines the difference between one market structure and another?
Number of firms and product differentiation.What is the source of demand for dollars in the foreign-currency exchange market in an open economy?
Foreigners buying U.S. goods and assets.Which economic goal does this exchange at an outdoor food stand best represent?
Economic efficiency.What is a major advantage of piece wages?
They reward productivity.