Introduction to Economics quiz #8 Flashcards

What is one benefit of a dual-income household? Higher total income and financial stability.

Which basic economic goal is most easily achieved in a traditional economy? Stability and meeting basic needs.

Why are entrepreneurs important in a private enterprise system? They drive innovation and create jobs.

Why do we study economics? To understand resource allocation and make informed choices.

Which situation is the best example of regulation in an economic system? Government setting safety standards for products.

What does it mean for a city to have a cost of living index that is above or below 100? Above 100 means higher than average costs; below 100 means lower.