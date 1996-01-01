Introduction to Economics quiz #9 Flashcards
Introduction to Economics quiz #9
Which term describes the idea that not all individuals prefer an equal ratio of outputs to incomes?
Preference heterogeneity.Which of the following is most likely categorized as a business market?
A company buying office supplies.What microeconomic factors point to the fact that your business should be successful?
High demand and low competition.Which of the following would be considered a want for most people?
A smartphone.Which market structure represents the majority of American businesses?
Monopolistic competition.Which of the following is most responsible for increases in the federal minimum wage?
Government legislation.Which of the following is most likely to be an implicit cost of production?
Foregone income from alternative employment.Why did many farmers grow cash crops?
To sell for profit.What is the term for buying out all of the competition in a particular industry?
Monopoly formation.Which movement influenced the concepts of the market economic system?
The Enlightenment.Which of the following best illustrates the medium of exchange function of money?
Using cash to buy groceries.Which type of economy is usually centered mainly on meeting people’s basic needs?
Traditional economy.What is economics? Why is it important to learn about the ideas that economics covers?
Economics studies resource allocation; learning it helps make informed decisions.Which of the following best defines a multinational corporation?
A company operating in multiple countries.Which type of marketing is used to describe items that have a universal demand?
Mass marketing.How would a growing economy generate good feelings?
By increasing incomes and job opportunities.What are the three basic principles of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT)?
Non-discrimination, transparency, and reciprocity.Which of the following is an example of the 'invisible hand' at work?
Competition leading to better products.Which of the following is an example of an economic activity that is part of the service sector?
Providing legal advice.Which term describes the seller's ability and desire to sell goods and services?
Supply.Which of the following would an economist most likely classify as a need?
Food.Which scenario indicates a relatively high level of economic freedom?
Individuals freely starting businesses.In a traditional economic system, how are decisions made?
Based on customs and traditions.How are economic transactions shaped in a traditional economy?
By customs and social norms.Which type of economy did hunter-gatherers and early farming societies have?
Traditional economy.What does it mean 'to assume states’ debts'?
To take responsibility for paying state debts.Which of the following can always be considered cost-effective?
Using resources efficiently.What part of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 was designed to help young people learn a trade?
Job Corps program.Which of the following is a characteristic of a market economy?
Private ownership of resources.Which of the following is not an example of one of the six primary ways businesses use the internet?
Cooking recipes is not a primary use.Google's business model is the most similar to that used by companies in which industry?
Advertising industry.Which of the following is a primary benefit of entrepreneurial competition?
It leads to innovation and better products.Which of the following is an important economic characteristic of real estate?
Immobility.If Jell-O is an inferior good, what happens when income rises?
Demand for Jell-O decreases.Which type of spending is not a component of gross domestic product (GDP)?
Transfer payments are not a component.Which of the following outcomes is a benefit of conventional agriculture?
High crop yields.Which of the following describes products in a natural monopoly market?
Products are supplied by a single firm due to high costs.Why do people need to buy and sell products or services?
To satisfy wants and needs.Which of the following is a reason to study economics?
To understand how resources are allocated.Which is an illustration of a microeconomic question?
How does a price change affect a firm's sales?