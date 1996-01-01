Introduction to Economics quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which term describes the idea that not all individuals prefer an equal ratio of outputs to incomes? Preference heterogeneity.

Which of the following is most likely categorized as a business market? A company buying office supplies.

What microeconomic factors point to the fact that your business should be successful? High demand and low competition.

Which of the following would be considered a want for most people? A smartphone.

Which market structure represents the majority of American businesses? Monopolistic competition.

Which of the following is most responsible for increases in the federal minimum wage? Government legislation.