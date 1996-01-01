Competitive Markets quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why is pure competition considered an unsustainable system in the long run? Pure competition is often unsustainable because firms earn zero economic profit in the long run, making it difficult to cover costs and incentivize continued production.

The market for which item generally involves pure competition? Agricultural products like wheat or corn generally involve pure competition.

Which situation is the best example of competition in an economic system? Many sellers offering identical products, such as farmers selling wheat, is the best example of competition.

Which of the following is the most efficient method of production in a competitive market? Producing at the lowest possible cost using available resources is the most efficient method.

All competitive markets involve which of the following? Many buyers and sellers, and identical products.

What are the advantages a market economy offers producers? Producers can respond to consumer demand and compete to offer better prices and products.